Bulgarian Police found 80 Illegal Migrants in a Truck on Trakia Highway

80 illegal migrants were found in a truck with Turkish registration on the Trakia highway.

The truck was stopped in the morning shortly before 5 o'clock by a patrol of the gendarmerie department in Plovdiv.

A 34-year-old Serbian citizen was behind the wheel of the Renault vehicle. During an inspection in the cargo compartment, the law enforcement authorities found 80 foreigners.

According to initial data, they are Afghans.

The Serbian driver was detained. Teams of the "Migration" group at the police directorate in Pazardzhik and the local police station are working with the foreign citizens. A pre-trial proceeding has been initiated.

During an inspection on the "Maritsa" highway, a 37-year-old Bulgarian citizen was detained for transporting 7 illegal migrants. The passengers, including two children, presented themselves as Syrians. They explained that they entered the country illegally from Turkey, as they had to reach Sofia, and from there they wanted to reach Serbia. The driver's alcohol sample read 1.33 per thousand.

He was detained for 72 hours.

