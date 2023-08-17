Day 540 of the Invasion of Ukraine: NATO will support Kyiv until Victory in the War

Day 540 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Stoltenberg: NATO will support Ukraine until victory in the war

Martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine - extended until November 15

Russia attacked the plant of the Swedish company SKF in Lutsk, promising new attacks

Russia ’s ambassador to the US: Moscow and Washington use an effective way to exchange prisoners

Ukraine will not be able to use F-16 fighters this year

ISW: The Armed Forces of Ukraine have demined significant areas, probably having "great success" near Robotyne

Corruption in Ukraine: "They took cash and cryptocurrency”



"NATO will support Ukraine until it wins the war", NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday at a conference in Norway, Reuters reported.

According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin underestimated NATO by invading its southern neighbor 17 months ago.

Asked about the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Stoltenberg said the Ukrainians were making progress but there was a lot of uncertainty even as Ukraine was slowly but surely regaining territory.

"NATO is conducting internal discussions on how to end the conflict in Ukraine and how to achieve peace", the secretary general of the alliance also said. "It is up to Ukraine to decide when it will have the right conditions to join the talks after the Russian invasion", Stoltenberg added. "Ukrainians and they alone can decide when there are terms for negotiations and who can sit at the negotiating table and say which solution is acceptable. Ukrainians decide what the terms of peace should be, NATO's role is to support Ukraine," he said.

Last week, a senior member of Stoltenberg's team angered Kyiv by suggesting that Ukraine might give up territory in the name of ending the war. He later apologized that his remarks were inappropriate.

"NATO has not detected any changes in the deployment of Russian nuclear forces, and the Western alliance sees no reason to make us change our own forces and the way they are deployed", Stoltenberg said.

"So far, we have not witnessed anything that requires this from our side", the NATO Secretary General pointed out.

Stoltenberg also said that the member countries of the alliance should not become too dependent on China for strategic raw materials.

Martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine - extended until November 15

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, signed the law on extending the martial law in the country and on the general mobilization for another 90 days, BTA reported citing Ukrinform.

The law was adopted by the Ukrainian parliament on July 27. Martial law and general mobilization are extended until November 15, 2023.

Martial law and general mobilization were initially imposed in Ukraine on February 24 last year when the Russian invasion began. They were supposed to be in force until March 26 of that year. The measure was extended several times - until April 25, until May 25, until August 23 and until November 21 of 2022, and then until February 19, until May 20 and until August 18 of this year.

Russia attacked the plant of the Swedish company SKF in Lutsk, promising new attacks

Russia carried out a missile attack on the branch of the Swedish company SKF in the city of Lutsk in western Ukraine and killed three employees of the company. The news was announced by the Russians themselves on the Telegram channel of the Russian Federation embassy in Stockholm, where in a shocking statement the Kremlin promised new attacks on facilities "sponsoring the Kyiv regime", as the authoritarian regime in Moscow calls the legitimate authority in Ukraine. According to the Russian Embassy in Stockholm, SKF is one of the key companies cooperating with the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.

The message on the embassy's Telegram channel, which was not uploaded to its official website, was aimed at the Swedish public and is likely part of the hybrid war and Moscow's attempts to influence Western societies, instilling fear that the war could escalate. and the consequences to affect Ukraine's allies as well.

"There was information in the Swedish media about a Russian attack on the SKF plant in Lutsk, of course, the journalists immediately accused our country of missile attacks on civilian targets, which this subsidiary of the Swedish bearing manufacturer allegedly was," the Russians wrote. According to Russian propaganda, the Swedish media has kept silent on the news spread by the Russian Ministry of Defense that "on the night of August 14-15 of this year, the armed forces of the Russian Federation struck a new blow at the key enterprises of the military industry of the regime in Kyiv." Lutsk, as explained by the embassy in Stockholm, is part of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, and produced bearings for the Ukroboronprom concern.

"The embassy reminds the 'local scribblers': ‘Russia (unlike the Swedish-sponsored regime in Kyiv) strikes exclusively at military targets. And be sure that not only the Swedish equipment delivered to Bandera, but also the military-industrial enterprises complex, working for them, they will get it," the Russian diplomats' statement also said.

SKF's headquarters are located in Gothenburg. The company manufactures bearings, seals, lubrication systems, maintenance products, mechatronics, power transmission, condition monitoring systems and related services. Its 108 enterprises employ 44,000 people.

SKF announced immediately after the attack that the plant had come under rocket fire, killing three people.

The Swedish authorities have not yet commented on the statement of the Russian embassy in Stockholm. In April, Stockholm expelled five Russian diplomats from the country for activities incompatible with their diplomatic status, there were also diplomats expelled in 2022.

Russia’s ambassador to the US: Moscow and Washington use an effective way to exchange prisoners

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said that Moscow and Washington were using an effective channel to exchange prisoners. “The matter is decided by authorized bodies, which the presidents agreed on in 2021,” Antonov said on the Telegram app.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier assured Paul Whelan, held in a Russian prison, that the US was doing everything possible to bring him home. Blinken spoke by phone with the American citizen, a former Marine who has been detained on suspicion of espionage for more than four years.

The US administration has so far not received a substantial response from Russia as to whether it is willing to release him. That, along with the detention of Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, has forced the US to look for another proposal, an administration official explained.

Ukraine will not be able to use F-16 fighters this year

Ukraine will not be able to use American F-16 fighter jets in the fall or winter of this year, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said last night, Reuters reported.

"It is already obvious that we will not be able to defend Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets in the fall and winter," Ignat said in a program broadcast on Ukrainian television.

Ukraine has repeatedly called on its Western allies to provide it with F-16 fighter jets, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky saying it would signal that Russia's invasion would end in defeat.

US President Joe Biden this May approved programs to train Ukrainian F-16 pilots, but so far no timeline has been set for the delivery of warplanes.

"We had high hopes for this aircraft that it would become part of the air defense and be able to protect us from the terrorism of Russian missiles and drones," Ignat said.

The West says it wants to help Ukraine defeat Russia, but has repeatedly insisted it does not want to provoke a direct confrontation between the US-backed NATO military alliance and Moscow, according to Reuters.

ISW: The Armed Forces of Ukraine have demined significant areas, probably having "great success" near Robotyne

On August 16, Ukrainian troops continued counteroffensive operations in at least three sectors of the front and carried out an offensive in the western part of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast and on the border of the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia region, the village of Urozhaine was liberated.

This is indicated by analysts from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to them, the Ukrainian troops continued their offensive in the direction of Bakhmut, Berdiansk (the border zone of the Zaporizhzhia-Donetsk region) and Melitopol (western Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

"Ukrainian reports of the liberation of Urozhaine are consistent with previous statements by Ukrainian officials about the liberation of other settlements in the area and recent reports from Russian sources that occupying units in the area are withdrawing," the report said.

The analysts also note that Ukrainian forces have moved northeast from the village of Robotyne (10 km south of Orikhiv) in the western part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and “probably achieved great success in the surrounding areas, given the continued activity of Ukrainian forces in the forest areas northeast of the settlement”.

According to ISW, this is also confirmed by Russian military correspondents, who claim that small groups of Ukrainian infantry, supported by armored vehicles, continued their advance north and northeast of Robotyne, as well as in the direction of Verbove. According to them, there is currently fighting for the northern part of Robotyne and Ukrainian equipment can move more freely in the area due to the clearing of minefields by Ukrainian forces. Also, according to them, the recent successes of the Ukrainian side allow Ukrainian forces to put constant pressure on Russian forces in areas where there are no longer mines.

Analysts also refute reports from Russian sources that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have activated their "main reserves" in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast to conduct counteroffensive operations.

"Continued Russian claims of attacks by a small part of Ukrainian infantry in the area are inconsistent with the intended deployment of major elements of Ukraine's mechanized reserves. Russian sources appear to incorrectly describe the Ukrainian reserves as one large unified contingent that Ukraine will send into battle as one unit and prematurely claim that Ukraine has deployed all of its reserves based on anecdotal observations of Ukrainian units equipped with Western weapons,” the report said.

Corruption in Ukraine: "They took cash and cryptocurrency”

The temptations in the military commissions of Ukraine are great, because many people pay not to go to the front or go abroad. Many cases of abuse were revealed. President Zelensky reacted radically.

"We are dismissing all regional military commissars. This system must be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery in wartime are treason. Soldiers who have been at the front or cannot fight because they are have lost their health or are left without limbs, but have preserved their dignity and do not show cynicism - it is to them that we can entrust this system," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), which was an appropriate decision.

The meeting was preceded by inspections of the Territorial Centers for Management and Social Assistance, which replaced the Soviet system of military commissariats in Ukraine. The task of these bodies is to organize military service and mobilization. The Central Bureau of Investigation reported that 112 criminal proceedings were initiated against employees of the territorial centers, another 33 suspicious cases were identified, and 15 indictments were filed in court.

Among the accused are employees of the city, regional and district military commissariats, military medical commissions, as well as other officials. Abuses were found in various Oblasts: Donetsk, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Kyiv, Lviv. "Some took cash, others cryptocurrency - that's the only difference. The same cynicism everywhere," President Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Before that, several scandals broke out in Ukraine related to the leadership or representatives of the territorial centers. According to a journalistic investigation, the former military commissar in Odesa Yevgeny Borisov is accused of illegally enriching himself with hundreds of millions of Ukrainian hryvnias. After the beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, Borisov's relatives acquired luxury properties in Spain and bought expensive cars.

Meanwhile, Yevgeny Borisov was fired and detained. After this case, mass inspections began in the territorial centers. This is how other abuses came to light: soldiers built a mansion for a military commissar in Transcarpathia, and another from the Rivne region mistreated subordinates.

The parliamentary opposition asked Zelensky to disclose the criteria by which all the heads of the territorial centers were dismissed - and not only those caught in abuses. "If all of them took bribes and participated in illegal actions, they should not be fired, but should go to prison," Irina Gerashchenko, co-chair of the "European Solidarity" faction in the Verkhovna Rada, wrote on Telegram.

"The army is not and will never be a substitute for criminal responsibility. Officials who confused the epaulets with personal gain will certainly be brought to justice," the Ukrainian president said in response. He also noted that dismissed servicemen and other officials with epaulets, for whom no evidence of crimes or violations were found, will have to go to the front if they want to keep their epaulets and dignity.

"The temptations in the system are great," political scientist and chairman of the management board of the Center for Applied Political Research "Penta" Volodymir Fesenko told DW. He recalls that the problem of corruption in military commissions has been known since Soviet times, but now the stake is even higher, as many people are trying to pay themselves not to go to the front. "Time will tell if the new recruits there will resist the temptations," he adds.

It is not enough to simply replace some people with others, as they fall into the same corrupt environment, says Gleb Kanevsky, head of the anti-corruption organization StateWatch. According to him, the creation of internal audits and anti-corruption bodies should be started now to ensure that the territorial military commissions work transparently. Also, Liubov Halan from the human rights center "Princip", which provides legal assistance to the military, believes that without transparency in the work of the territorial centers, it is impossible to solve the issue of corruption there - even with new leadership.

The new appointments will not eradicate corruption in the military commissions, according to the head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, Alexander Novikov. "If we do not change the system and the rules and simply appoint other people, even those who have been on the front and participated in battles, they will be integrated into the existing system and in the end there will be corruption again," he points out.

The agency has drawn up a plan with measures related to border crossing rules. According to Novikov, there is a direct connection between the two, since military commissions issue certificates of unfitness for military service, and these documents give the right to leave the country. “That is why the rules for crossing the border must be changed”, said the head of the anti-corruption body.

