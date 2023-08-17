Bulgarians are being Investigated for Trafficking Illegal Migrants in Croatia

Croatian police are investigating a total of 11 people for illegal trafficking of 117 migrants in Karlovac County, Croatia. Authorities say there were six separate incidents between last Thursday and Monday. Bulgarians are also among the suspects, BTA reported.

A car with Bulgarian registration, driven by a 60-year-old Bulgarian man, was stopped for inspection by police officers in central Croatia. He was transporting 6 foreign citizens. During the investigation, it was established that two days earlier, a 56-year-old immigrant had helped foreign citizens to cross the Croatian border illegally.

On the same day, near the border with Bosnia and Herzegovina, police officers in Cetingrad stopped two cars with Romanian registration. Eight foreigners were transported in one of them, who also crossed the border illegally. The car was driven by a 38-year-old Romanian citizen.

On Saturday, police in Cetingrad again encountered five illegal migrants being transported in a car with Bosnia and Herzegovina registration, driven by a 36-year-old citizen of the country. One of the migrants was hidden in the trunk.

On Sunday at two o'clock in Karlovac, 10 foreign citizens were arrested. Four of them were transported in a car with Polish registration, driven by a 51-year-old man from Kazakhstan, and six illegal migrants were found in a car with Zagreb registration, driven by a 38-year-old Croatian citizen.

A border check on Monday found 87 illegal migrants in a truck driven by a 57-year-old citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The police department in Karlovac stated that five migrants "expressed their intention to apply for international protection" and the rest were refused entry to Croatia.

