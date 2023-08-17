Swimming introduces a Тransgender category

Sports | August 17, 2023, Thursday // 10:45
Bulgaria: Swimming introduces a Тransgender category @Pixabay

Transgender people will be able to participate in swimming competitions in a new category. This was announced by the World Swimming Federation. The debut of the new category will be at the World Cup from October 6 to 8, which will be held in Berlin.

This will enable transgender people to compete at the highest level. This was banned last year after transgender swimmers were not allowed to compete in women's events.

World Swimming decided in 2022 that "anyone who has gone through male puberty" is ineligible to compete in a women's event.

The new transgender category will initially include 50m and 100m events in all styles, with more distances possibly added in the future.

"When we adopted the policy of clearly separating the male and female categories, we committed to finding a way to create an open category. With a responsibility to our community, a team of experts is working hard to make the promise a reality. I want to thank everyone who have helped provide this opportunity," said Swimming Federation President Husain Al Musallam.

Swimming is one of the sports that openly introduces a new category, while others impose bans.

