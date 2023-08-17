Bulgaria: Nearly 30 Migrants were caught near Karnare

Crime | August 17, 2023, Thursday // 10:36
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Nearly 30 Migrants were caught near Karnare

Bulgarian police caught 29 migrants near Karnare. They are aged between 18 and 25 years.

The migrants were detained between the villages of Karnare and Rozino, after a duty patrol of RU-Karlovo stopped them for a routine check.

The captured migrants identified themselves as Afghans, the police in Karlovo confirmed for BNT. They traveled in a blue van driven by a Bulgarian citizen. Work on the case continues.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Karnare, migrants, police
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria