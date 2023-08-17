Bulgaria: Nearly 30 Migrants were caught near Karnare
Bulgarian police caught 29 migrants near Karnare. They are aged between 18 and 25 years.
The migrants were detained between the villages of Karnare and Rozino, after a duty patrol of RU-Karlovo stopped them for a routine check.
The captured migrants identified themselves as Afghans, the police in Karlovo confirmed for BNT. They traveled in a blue van driven by a Bulgarian citizen. Work on the case continues.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Two Ukrainians helped the Woman who was with Alexei Petrov when he was Shot
- » Bulgarian Police found 80 Illegal Migrants in a Truck on Trakia Highway
- » Bulgarians are being Investigated for Trafficking Illegal Migrants in Croatia
- » Bulgaria: The Man Convicted for the Grenade Launcher Attack against Alexei Petrov was Released in May
- » Bulgaria: There is No Danger to the Life of the Shot Woman who was with Alexei Petrov
- » Bulgaria: The Investigation into the Murder of Alexei Petrov Continues (UPDATED)