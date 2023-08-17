Bulgaria: Nearly 30 Migrants were caught near Karnare

Bulgarian police caught 29 migrants near Karnare. They are aged between 18 and 25 years.

The migrants were detained between the villages of Karnare and Rozino, after a duty patrol of RU-Karlovo stopped them for a routine check.

The captured migrants identified themselves as Afghans, the police in Karlovo confirmed for BNT. They traveled in a blue van driven by a Bulgarian citizen. Work on the case continues.

