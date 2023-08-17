Bulgaria: The Director of the Police in Smolyan was Replaced

By order of the Minister of Internal Affairs, Kalin Stoyanov, senior commissioner Tsvetan Mihailov Tsankov has been appointed director of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Smolyan, announced the Ministry of the Interior.

He was officially presented to the leadership of the Directorate by Deputy Minister Kiril Tsenkin.

The new director of ODMVR-Smolyan presented to his colleagues the main priorities in his work - road trauma, domestic crime, as well as the issue of domestic violence.

Senior Commissioner Tsankov said that he is accepting a working team of the ODMVR-Smolyan and its goal will be to upgrade the achieved results and improve the security environment on the territory of the Smolyan region.

Senior Commissioner Tsvetan Mihailov Tsankov was born on April 19, 1966 in Pleven. He completed his higher education at the "Vasil Levski" VNVU - Veliko Tarnovo, he has a master's degree in "Economic Administration and Management" from UNSS.

In 2000, he entered the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs as an intelligence officer in the "Economic Police" sector in 06-RU SDVR. In 2007, he was reassigned to the "Combating Economic Crime" sector in the State Department of Internal Affairs - Ministry of Internal Affairs. Since 2015 on a rotating basis, he is the representative of the interdepartmental coordination center in the Main Directorate "Fighting Organized Crime" to the Ministry of Interior.

This is another change for Kalin Stoyanov. Earlier, changes were made in the police in Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Varna, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Ruse, Targovishte, Vratsa and Yambol.

