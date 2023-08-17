Bulgaria: The Man Convicted for the Grenade Launcher Attack against Alexei Petrov was Released in May

The type of grenade launcher used in the attack against Alexei Petrov in 2015, Bulgarian made

Ukrainian Roman Logvinenko, who was convicted of the grenade launcher attack against Alexei Petrov in 2015, was released early from prison in May, Nova TV reports. The final decision was taken by the Court of Appeal in Sofia on May 29.

Logvinenko was placed on probation for the amount of the sentence he remains to serve. It is a little over 2 years. In its reasons for his release, the court stated that he had given "sufficient evidence of his reformation".

With their decision, the appellate judges annul the decision of the Sofia City Court, which rejected Logvinenko's request for release. According to the judge, the convict's request was unfounded, because although the term of serving the sentence was halved, according to the law, the other prerequisites for early release are not present.

The most important among them is the presentation of convincing evidence for the reformation of the incarcerated. The head of the prison has given the opinion that at least another six months are needed, during which Logvinenko's behavior will be strictly monitored, noting that despite several incentives and awards, it has not been entirely without criticism.

