Bulgaria: There is No Danger to the Life of the Shot Woman who was with Alexei Petrov

The woman who accompanied Alexei Petrov yesterday during the fatal walk in the forest remains for treatment at "Pirogov Hospital", where she was brought shortly after the attempt. She had two gunshot wounds - on the arm and chest.

Doctors continue to fight for the life of the woman who was shot yesterday during the attempt on Alexei Petrov's life. What is known is that she was brought to the medical facility in a contact state and was subsequently placed in a medically induced coma.

She underwent two operations - on the arm and on the chest. She appears to be between 47 and 48 years old, although speculation has arisen, her identity is still unclear.

"It was a quiet night for the patient. She was intubated. In order for the woman to be questioned, she had to be conscious and extubated. She was on mechanical ventilation and unable to speak, conscious relatively. We would say that the critical moment has passed and there is no danger to her life, but her condition is serious", said at a briefing Valentin Dimitrov - executive director of "Pirogov".

