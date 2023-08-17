COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 37 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 37, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,136 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.26 percent. No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 118 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 11 are in intensive care units. There are 16 new hospital admissions. 23 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,270,209 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 1,499. In the last 24 hours, seven doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,613,459 vaccines have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,443 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,310,151 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal