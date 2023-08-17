Weather in Bulgaria: Hot almost all over the Country today

It will be mostly sunny today. The minimum temperatures will be between 16°C and 21°C, along the Black Sea - from 22°C to 24°C, and the maximum - between 31°C and 36°C, on the sea coast - from 27°C to 30°C.

It will blow weak, in the eastern half of the country and along the Black Sea - a moderate wind from the northeast. The excitement of the sea will be around 3 points, and the temperature of the sea water is 24°-25°C.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. It will blow to a moderate wind from the east-northeast, on the highest peaks from the south-southeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 27°C, at 2000 meters - around 19°C.

It will be mostly sunny on Friday and over the weekend. After noon, cumulus clouds will develop over the mountainous areas, but the chance of precipitation is small. The wind will weaken, it will stay from the northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 30°C and 35°C.

On Monday, afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected in the western and mountainous regions of the country, temperatures will rise slightly.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology