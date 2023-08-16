Inflation in Bulgaria increased by 0.9% for the Month, the Annual Rate is 8.5%

The monthly inflation is 0.9%, and the annual inflation compared to July last year is 8.5%, according to the data of the National Statistical Institute.

In July 2023, compared to the previous month, the largest price increase was in the groups: entertainment and culture (+7.5%), restaurants and hotels (+2.9%), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (+1.8%) ) and healthcare (+0.7%). A decrease was registered in the groups: clothing and footwear (-1.4%) and various goods and services (-0.1%).

Year-to-date inflation (July 2023 vs. December 2022) is 3.3%, and average annual inflation for the period August 2022 - July 2023 vs. August 2021 - July 2022 is 14.3%.

In the past month, the prices of the following food products increased: citrus and southern fruits - by 5.1%, margarine - by 4.8%, pepper - by 4.5%, ripe garlic - by 3.8%, sausages - by 2.7%, red meat sausages - by 2.1%, apples - by 2.1%, olives - by 1.8%, pork - by 1.6%, pasta - by 1.5%, tomatoes - by 1.4%, poultry meat - by 1.2%, bread - by 0.9% , minced meat - by 0.9%, fresh vegetable spices - by 0.9%, cheese - by 0.8%, mineral water - by 0.7%, rice - by 0.5%, cheese - by 0.5%, fruit juices - by 0.5% , flour - by 0.4%, mushrooms - by 0.4%, coffee - by 0.4%, wines - by 0.4%, spirits - by 0.3%, vinegar - by 0.2%, and others.

In July 2023, the prices of the following food products decreased: other fresh vegetables (green beans, zucchini and eggplant) - by 22.7%, ripe onions - by 12.9%, potatoes - by 12.3%, root vegetables (carrots and beets ) - by 8.6%, peaches and apricots - by 5.4%, cabbage - by 4.4%, oil - by 4.0%, cottage cheese - by 2.8%, lentils - by 2.0%, beer - by 1.8%, ripe beans - by 1.6%, meat from cattle - by 1.5%, full-fat fresh milk - by 1.3%, ice cream - by 1.3%, low-fat fresh milk - by 0.8%, eggs - by 0.7%, sugar - by 0.7%, yogurt - by 0.5 %, carbonated drinks - by 0.5%, fish - by 0.4%, cucumbers - by 0.3%, chocolate - by 0.3%, dairy oils - by 0.2%, salt - by 0.2%, and others.

An increase in fuel prices was also registered: A100H gasoline - by 0.7%, A95H gasoline - by 0.6%, diesel - by 0.5%.

