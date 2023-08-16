Two Accidents on Trakia - Turkish Truck Driver Killed a Bulgarian, Car with Migrants Crashed on the Highway

One person died after a truck swept away a minibus stopped in the emergency lane on the Trakia highway.

The serious accident occurred in the area of 94 kilometers in the direction of Sofia. According to initial data, a truck with Turkish registration, driven by a Turkish driver, hit the minibus in the emergency lane. The driver of the bus died as a result of the heavy impact.

The police in Pazardzhik informed that the deceased driver is a 33-year-old Bulgarian citizen, and the results of the truck driver's drug test for alcohol were negative. Police teams were sent to the scene to regulate traffic and an emergency rescue team from the fire department from Plovdiv.

An inspection of the scene is pending. The case was taken over by the prosecutor's office.

In another accident, a car with illegal migrants crashed on the Trakia highway. The incident took place in the area of "Trajanovi Vrata" in the direction of Sofia. The report was made this morning at around 6.30 a.m.

The police officers who arrived at the scene found 14 migrants from Afghanistan.

Three of them were injured and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the car fled and is currently being sought by the police.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg