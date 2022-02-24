Day 539 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv Counterintelligence claimed responsibility for the Crimean Bridge Attacks in July

Day 539 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Ukrainian counterintelligence claimed responsibility for the Crimean Bridge attacks in July

British intelligence: Russia uses self-made drones in Ukraine

5 out of 12: Ukraine announced that it had disabled five large amphibious ships of Russia 's Black Sea Fleet

A container ship has sailed from Odesa despite the blockade, Ukraine announced

67 Russian athletes have changed their citizenship since the start of the war

Massed Russian attacks in Ukraine , drones target Danube ports

Kyiv said that Ukrainian defense forces recaptured the village of Urozhaine in Donetsk

Russian drones threatened the Ukrainian city of Izmail , the Ukrainian Air Force said

Moscow said it shot down three Ukrainian drones in the Kaluga Oblast

Malnourished, beaten and tortured: Ukrainian prisoners tell of terror in Taganrog prison

Latvia is increasing security along its border with Belarus



The Security Service of Ukraine, SBU, which carries out counterintelligence, anti-terrorism and anti-corruption activities, was behind the July attacks on the Crimean Bridge, the amphibious assault ship Olenogorsky Gornyak and the oil tanker SIG, SBU chief Vasyl Malyuk told CNN exclusively. All the attacks were carried out by sea drones, a unique development of the SBU, and the service also showed a first-person video of the attacks.

CNN released exclusive footage of the naval drone operation by the SBU that hit the Crimean bridge. Similar drones called “Sea Baby” also hit the Olenegorsky Gornyak ship and SIG tanker in the Black Sea. They are developed by the SBU itself without help of private companies. pic.twitter.com/uKIOpSxUvg — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) August 16, 2023

The maritime surface drones that successfully attacked Russian targets in July are SBU's own technical development, Malyuk announced.

"No private companies are involved in this development. The drones themselves carried out attacks on the Crimean Bridge in July 2023, on the Olenogorsky Gornyak ship and on the SIG oil tanker, the Kyiv official admitted for the first time.

According to the head of the Ukrainian counterintelligence, the SBU team, supported by civil engineers and IT specialists, is working on the development of the drones and their production.

"The production of our drones takes place in one of the underground factories on the territory of Ukraine. At the moment, we have many different interesting operations in the process of planning and implementation, especially in the waters of the Black Sea. I promise you that this will be a surprise, especially for our enemies", emphasized Vasyl Malyuk.

Revealing a little more details about the special operations, the head of the SBU noted to CNN that the service itself was the author of the relevant operational developments and their further successful implementation together with the Navy of the SBU.

"We take a balanced approach to every special operation at sea. Basically, we measure seven times, we cut once. But we do it quickly and mobile. We stab the enemy right in the heart," added the head of counterintelligence in Kyiv.

Malyuk adds that the sea drones that caused damage to the Crimean bridge in July 2023 are at the initiative of the "Sea Baby" special team. The creators were definitely looking for a joke with the name of the kamikaze drone, since in Ukrainian it sounds "морський малюк" and is a play on the surname of the head of the SBU Malyuk. That's why the military also calls it"Malyuk's baby". The drones are equipped with a warhead weighing 850 kilograms.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has shown what the "Sea Baby" looks like. This surface drone was used to attack the Crimean bridge in July.



In an interview with CNN, SBU head Vasyl Malyuk said that the marine drone is the result of months of development, which began… pic.twitter.com/jRZDquNGlE — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 16, 2023

Two special surface drones, each with a 450 kilogram warhead, were used to strike the landing ship "Olenogorsky Gornyak" and the oil tanker.

In the conversation with CNN, Malyuk also emphasized that all the goals set by the service are completely legal according to Ukrainian laws and norms of international law. Also, says the head of the SBU, Western partners of Ukraine do not take part in conducting these special operations, but actively draw on the unique experience of the SBU.

According to British intelligence, Russia is using self-made drones, based on Iran's "Shahed" unmanned aerial vehicles, to strike targets in Ukraine.

Moscow still needs Western parts for the production of drones, as well as components from Iran, imported via the Caspian Sea, the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement. From there, they believe that with the production, Russia will provide itself with a sufficient amount of drones for the war against Ukraine, but according to initial data, the Russian devices are of poorer quality and the Ukrainian air defense system has no problem shooting them down.

The Financial Times reports today that as part of efforts to reduce tensions between the United States and Iran, Washington is demanding that Tehran halt sales of military drones to Russia. The information comes at a time when the US is trying to revive negotiations on Iran's nuclear program. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would welcome any steps by Iran to de-escalate its "growing nuclear threat".

The Ukrainian Navy has announced that it has disabled five large amphibious ships of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. The number was announced by Navy spokesman Dmitry Pletenchuk on the air of FREEDOM.

According to Pletenchuk, on the eve of the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian fleet increased its presence and fortified itself as much as possible in the Black Sea under the guise of military exercises.

“They pumped up their fleet as much as they could. I remind you, only from the large landing ships they added 6 more to the 6 available. But the result is known - five of them are already out of order and this number may increase," said Pletenchuk without giving details of when and where the ships were hit.

The spokesman of the Ukrainian Navy also added that the possibility of the Russian Army replenishing the Black Sea Fleet has been blocked.

Until now, the attack on only one amphibious ship is publicly known - the Olenogorski Gornyak, which was recruited to serve as a ferry for civilian and military transport. The vessel was attacked by a surface drone on August 4, UNIAN reminds. Landing ships do not carry Kalibr missiles on board, but they have a similarly great strategic importance because they are used to transport military cargo, people and equipment. The very decommissioning of even the Gornyak became a slap in the face of the prestige of the Russian Navy and of Russia itself, believes the military-political observer Alexander Kovalenko, quoted by UNIAN.

A container ship left Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa on Wednesday morning, the government said, using what it called a "temporary corridor" for merchant ships to and from its ports, which are blocked by Russia.

Ukraine last week announced a "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea to free cargo ships stuck in its ports since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Moscow has not indicated whether it will abide by the shipping corridor, and shipping and insurance sources have raised safety concerns.

"The first ship used the temporary corridor for commercial ships to/from the ports of Greater Odesa," Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Facebook. He identified the container ship as the Hong Kong-flagged JOSEPH SCHULTE and said it had been in port since February 23, 2022, the day before the invasion.

According to him, the ship was carrying more than 30 thousand metric tons of cargo in 2114 containers.

"The corridor will be used primarily for the evacuation of ships that were in Ukrainian ports (Chornomorsk, Odesa and Yuzhne) during the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation," the deputy prime minister said.

67 Russian athletes have changed their citizenship and are now competing for other countries since the start of the war in Ukraine. Deputy Sports Minister Alexei Morozov expressed "regret" for their decision.

According to data from the Russian Sports Ministry, 47 of the athletes participated in the Summer Olympics, eight in the Winter Olympics, and 12 of the athletes were from non-Olympic sports.

After the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022, sanctions were imposed on athletes from Russia and Belarus, with most international federations directly banning them from participation following recommendations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Earlier this year, the IOC recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes be returned to international competition, but under a neutral flag and on the condition that they do not support the war in Ukraine and have no connection to the military or security services of either country.

Most international federations reinstated athletes from both countries, but some such as World Athletics maintained the ban.

Russian athletes already competing for other countries include three-time European 25-meter swimming champion Anastasia Kirpichnikova, who already competes for France, and Olympic rowing runner-up Hana Prakatsen, who has moved to Uzbekistan.

According to Alexei Morozov, any such decision is a "blow for the country".

"We want to raise athletes who will compete for our country. We consider it an honor for every athlete who grew up with us. So it's a pity and a loss for us when someone leaves. But we want athletes who are part of the Russian national team. We do not make enemies, it is a personal choice of each athlete. We are in contact with the federations, every change of citizenship has its mark. This is not an avalanche situation, citizenship has changed before all events. I would not say that these are gigantic numbers, but it's a loss for us," Morozov was quoted as saying by Inside the Games.

He said that the ministry is trying to talk to the athletes and "convince them that they should compete for their country".

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have carried out 42 missile and 56 air strikes on Ukraine, according to a report by the Ukrainian General Staff. 36 strikes were carried out with reactive systems for volley fire on positions of the Ukrainian army and populated areas. The main target was southern Ukraine. Drones have also threatened Ukraine's Danube ports, which are used to export grain.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive has been successful in the Donetsk region, where the Ukrainian military has liberated Urozhaine, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced. Fierce fighting has taken place in and around Urozhaine, about 100 kilometers southwest of Russian-held Donetsk, in recent days.

Last night southern Ukraine was once again subjected to massive Russian attacks. Explosions were reported in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, after the army reported a Russian drone attack. "Shahed" drones have entered the mouth of the Danube River and headed for the ports of Izmail and Reni, on the border with Romania. Air defense systems fired missiles into the port area. Since Russia pulled out of the Black Sea grain export agreement, Ukraine has made heavy use of Danube ports, making them targets for Russian forces.

An air alert was announced not only in Odesa, but also in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts. In total, launches of at least 28 different types of cruise missiles, including the Kalibr type, were recorded, as well as at least 8 launches of S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles, noted the General Staff in Kyiv.

Russia reported three downed Ukrainian drones near Kaluga, less than 200 kilometers southeast of Moscow. There are no reports of casualties or injuries.

Earlier, the Ukrainian army said it had transferred reserves to the Kupiansk sector of the front because of the Russian advance in Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine. Local authorities ordered the residents of Kupiansk to evacuate. The city was liberated from Russian occupation last year, but now the Russian army has made gains 7 km from the city.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk warned her fellow citizens on "Telegram" that the war will not end soon. "Be prepared that the war will last a long time and will not end until the end of the year or next spring," wrote Vereshchuk.

"We're training for a marathon, not a sprint," she adds.

Earlier, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov expressed confidence that Ukraine will be able to win this war by next summer.

Ukraine's defense forces are strengthening their positions on the outskirts of Urozhaine after retaking the settlement in the Donetsk Oblast from Russian forces, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said today, as quoted by Ukrinform and Reuters.

"Urozhaine is free. Our defenders are strengthening their positions in the outskirts," Maliar wrote on her Telegram channel.

Reuters noted that it could not independently verify the claim. So far, there is no comment from Russia.

In recent days, fierce fighting has taken place in and around Urozhaine and Staromaiorske, about 100 kilometers southwest of the Russian-held city of Donetsk.

In earlier reports, it was said that Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the direction of Melitopol and Berdiansk, and in the region of Avdiivka and Mariinka they continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops, Ukrinform recalls.

It’s official: Urozhaine is liberated. Never forget the price paid for this ???????? pic.twitter.com/K16fO6IGrZ — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 16, 2023

A large group of Russian military drones entered the mouth of the Danube river today and headed towards the port city of Izmail, on the border with Romania, the Ukrainian air force said, as quoted by Reuters.

The population of Izmail consists of ethnic Ukrainians, ethnic Russians but also a large ethnic minority of Bulgarians.

Groups on social networks reported that air defense systems were heard firing missiles in the area near two Danube ports - Izmail and Reni.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleg Kiper called on residents of the Izmail region to seek refuge at 1:30 a.m., and an hour later he canceled the air alert.

A Russian attack on Izmail, whose port is used for grain exports, triggered a global spike in food prices earlier this month, the agency recalled.

Update: The Russians attacked civilian port infrastructure again tonight (early morning of Aug 16, 2023) in Izmail and Remi along the Danube River on Ukraine's southern border with Romania. This is part of Russia's ongoing campaign to weaponize famine.



The attacks by #Iran'ian… pic.twitter.com/NN8LDabees — OSINT (Uri) ???????? (@UKikaski) August 16, 2023

About a quarter of Ukraine's grain exports passed through Ukrainian ports on the Danube before Russia pulled out of a deal to safely export Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. After that, they became the main point of departure. The grain is transported by barge to the Romanian port of Constanta, and from there it is redistributed to other destinations.

The attacks of Russian drones in one of the Ukrainian ports on the Danube River last night caused damage to grain silos and warehouses, Oleg Kiper, said today, quoted by Reuters.

"Last night, Russian terrorists attacked Odesa Oblast twice with combat drones. The main target is the port and grain infrastructure in the southern part of the region," Kiper said on the Telegram app.

Ukraine has two main ports on the Danube River - Reni and Izmail. Both have been the subject of attacks before.

Kiper did not specify which of them had been attacked.

Russia said this morning it had shot down three Ukrainian drones in the Kaluga Oblast, southwest of Moscow, AFP reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. The agency notes that this is happening against the background of frequent attacks of this kind against the Russian capital.

The Ministry of Defense announced on "Telegram" that at around 5:00 a.m. local (and Bulgarian) time, Kyiv made an attempt to attack with "three unmanned aerial vehicles /.../ in the Kaluga Oblast" which was foiled.

"All drones were detected and destroyed in a timely manner by Russian air defense systems," the ministry said, stressing that there were no casualties or damage as a result of the attack.

The drones were neutralized "in the southern part of the Kaluga Oblast", regional governor Vladislav Shapsha reported on Telegram.

In recent weeks, combat drone attacks in Russian-controlled territories have become more frequent. There were also many attacks against Moscow. This is at least the fifth case in which Russia claims to have shot down drones in the Kaluga Oblast after similar attacks on August 3 and 7, and then on August 10 and 12, AFP reports.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense and the regional governor, seven Ukrainian drones were neutralized on August 3. No casualties or damage were caused.

Late last month and early this month, drones were also destroyed over a business district in the western part of the Russian capital. Then some damage was done to the facades of two skyscrapers. Before that, in May, two drones were shot down over the Kremlin.

At the end of July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that "the war is gradually returning to the territory of Russia."

Former Ukrainian prisoners have claimed they were subjected to torture, including frequent beatings and electric shocks, while being held at a detention center in south-west Russia, which is considered a serious breach of international humanitarian law, the BBC reported.

In a series of interviews with the British agency, ten former prisoners released in a prisoner exchange claimed they were subjected to physical and mental abuse by Russian officers and guards at the pre-trial detention center in the southwestern Russian city of Taganrog.

Testimony gathered during a weeks-long investigation described a consistent pattern of extreme violence and abuse at one of the centers where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held in Russia. Before the war, the center was used to hold Russian prisoners.

Former Ukrainian prisoners claim that:

• The men and women at the Taganrog site were repeatedly beaten, including in the kidneys and chest. During the daily checks and interrogations, they were subjected to electric shocks;

• Russian guards constantly threatened and intimidated detainees, some of whom have made false confessions that are allegedly used as evidence against them in trials;

• Prisoners are chronically malnourished and the injured are not receiving proper medical care, with reports of deaths of detainees in prison.

The BBC stresses that it cannot independently verify the claims. Some of the details of the accounts of the 10 captives have been corroborated by other detainees.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on the allegations. The Kremlin does not allow any outside bodies, including the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, to visit the detention center.

Latvia strengthens security along the border with Belarus. The reason - nearly 100 attempts by migrants to illegally cross the border within 24 hours.

Riga said the decision was taken in connection with the "sharp intensification of the hybrid threat" after Belarusian authorities were increasingly involved in organizing the flow of illegal migrants.

Just hours earlier, a spokesman for Latvia's State Security Service said they had uncovered online calls to join PMC "Wagner". After the rebellion in Russia, the mercenaries of the private Russian group were sent into exile in Belarus.

