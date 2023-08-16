Record Distrust of the State among Germans

A sociological survey in Germany points to a record high level of dissatisfaction among citizens in the country. Two-thirds of Germans think the authorities are failing.

The confidence of the Germans regarding migration issues is the lowest, according to the survey by the sociological agency "Forsa" commissioned by the Association of Civil Servants in Germany. The state is not doing well yet in the areas of education, climate and healthcare, it is clear from the results.

"The data are worrying because they show a trend. During the pandemic there was a certain increase in confidence, but now dissatisfaction is growing dramatically again," commented Ulrich Silberbach, chairman of the Association of Civil Servants, which commissioned the study.

And the sociologist Manfred Güllner, director of the "Forsa" agency, explains the reasons for the falling trust of Germans in the state.

"Germans have the feeling that politicians are not dealing with the issues that bother people - economic difficulties and rising energy prices - but instead with secondary issues," Güllner explained.

