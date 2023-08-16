COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 42 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 42, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,209 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.47 percent. No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 115 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 9 are in intensive care units. There are 8 new hospital admissions. 80 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,270,186 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,485 active cases. In the last 24 hours, 14 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and the total number of vaccines administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 4,613,452.

A total of 38,443 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,310,114 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal