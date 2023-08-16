Weather in Bulgaria: Windy with Rain in some places

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 16, 2023, Wednesday // 08:47
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Windy with Rain in some places

Cloudiness will be changeable, before noon more often significant, but only in isolated places it will rain. In the evening, rainfall is expected in North-West Bulgaria. It will blow weak to moderate, in the eastern regions - temporarily strong northeast wind. The minimum temperatures will be between 16°C and 23°C, and the maximum - from 27°C to 32°C, in Sofia - about 27°C.

Cloudiness along the Black Sea will be variable, often significant. In places, mainly before noon, it will rain. A moderate to strong northeasterly wind will continue to blow. Maximum temperatures will be 27°C to 30°C. The temperature of the sea water is from 23°C to 25°C. The excitement of the sea will be about 4 points.

In the mountains, the cloudiness will be changeable, often significant before noon and it will rain in some places. A strong easterly wind will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be 21°C, at 2000 meters - about 15°C.

It will be mostly sunny in the coming days until the end of the week. After noon, cumulus clouds will develop over the mountainous areas with a higher probability of isolated rain showers on Saturday and Sunday. The wind will weaken, it will stay from the northeast. Maximum temperatures in most areas will be between 30°C and 35°C.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: rain, wind, temperatures, clouds
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria