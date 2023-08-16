Weather in Bulgaria: Windy with Rain in some places
Cloudiness will be changeable, before noon more often significant, but only in isolated places it will rain. In the evening, rainfall is expected in North-West Bulgaria. It will blow weak to moderate, in the eastern regions - temporarily strong northeast wind. The minimum temperatures will be between 16°C and 23°C, and the maximum - from 27°C to 32°C, in Sofia - about 27°C.
Cloudiness along the Black Sea will be variable, often significant. In places, mainly before noon, it will rain. A moderate to strong northeasterly wind will continue to blow. Maximum temperatures will be 27°C to 30°C. The temperature of the sea water is from 23°C to 25°C. The excitement of the sea will be about 4 points.
In the mountains, the cloudiness will be changeable, often significant before noon and it will rain in some places. A strong easterly wind will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be 21°C, at 2000 meters - about 15°C.
It will be mostly sunny in the coming days until the end of the week. After noon, cumulus clouds will develop over the mountainous areas with a higher probability of isolated rain showers on Saturday and Sunday. The wind will weaken, it will stay from the northeast. Maximum temperatures in most areas will be between 30°C and 35°C.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Rain in the West and at Night in the East
- » Weather in Bulgaria: The New Week starts with Sunshine, Rain is expected Tomorrow
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Expect a Sunny Weekend
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Rainy in the West, Sunny in the East
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Temperatures will range between 10°C and 30°C
- » July was the Hottest Month on Record