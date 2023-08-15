Bulgaria: Kiril Petkov and 4 other Politicians are Guarded by Security due to Threats from Russian Services

The National Security Service (NSS) has provided security for five high-ranking Bulgarian politicians, BNR reported.

The reason - threats made by foreign services. According to the BNR sources, the threats are from Russian services and those connected to Russia.

The signal was received last week. Then the Interdepartmental Commission, which includes the head of the NSS, the chairman of the State agency for National Security and the chief secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, decided to assign them security.

The co-chairman of the parliamentary group of "We Continuing the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" and former Prime Minister, Kiril Petkov, confirmed that he has security, but did not give more information.

The other co-chairman of the group - the leader of "Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria" Atanas Atanasov, refused to comment.

"Yes, Bulgaria" announced that the leader of the party, Hristo Ivanov, does not use security.

The NSS also declined to comment on the subject, arguing that it was classified information.

