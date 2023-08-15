The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office Confirmed that it is Investigating Bulgarians for Espionage in Great Britain

Business | August 15, 2023, Tuesday // 19:26
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office Confirmed that it is Investigating Bulgarians for Espionage in Great Britain Biser Djambazov and Katrin Ivanova: Two of the Bulgarians under investigation

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office informed that it is conducting an investigation into the crime of espionage under Chapter One of the Special Part of the Criminal Code. This was announced today by the SCPO regarding the information about three Bulgarian citizens detained in Great Britain for espionage in favor of Russia.

It is specified that the pre-trial proceedings were initiated in March 2023. "To establish the criminal activity, joint actions are being carried out with the National Security State Agency. Given the nature of the pre-trial proceedings and the fact that it contains classified information, at this stage no more details can be being provided," the SCPO's brief statement from today also said.

Earlier today, the BBC reported that the Bulgarians were detained back in February. The three have been detained under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) and are accused of possessing documents with false content, with the BBC specifying that they are passports, identity cards and other documents for the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece and the Czech Republic.

According to Reuters, they appeared at the Old Bailey on July 31 in relation to their remand and were ordered to remain in custody "until a future date". The Bulgarians are due to appear in January 2024 before the same court in London, and have not yet announced whether they plead guilty to the charges or are considered innocent, the BBC points out.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarians, detained, criminal
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria