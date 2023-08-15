Austria and the Netherlands will check whether Bulgaria Fulfills the Schengen Requirements

The results that Bulgaria has achieved in fulfilling the requirements for entering the Schengen area will be checked in September by a foreign mission with the participation of representatives of the Netherlands and Austria - the two countries that are still against the admission of Bulgaria into the space without border checks.

At the last meeting of the government, the Minister of the Interior, Kalin Stoyanov, reported on his meetings with the European Commissioner for the Interior, Ylva Johansson, and with the Minister of Migration of the Netherlands, Eric van der Burgh.

Within the framework of his bilateral meetings, Minister Stoyanov informed about the actions taken by Bulgaria in fulfillment of the recommendations of the European Commission in the report on the rule of law.

At the moment, the most important thing, according to him, is for Bulgaria to receive consent from the Netherlands.

Minister van der Burgh has indicated that although the government in the Netherlands is a caretaker one, there are expectations that it will have the mandate to work on issues on the European agenda, including the subject of Schengen.

In this regard, he has expressed a desire to conduct a mission in Bulgaria, which is also the desire of the Balkan country, and the coordination will be undertaken by the European Commission.

Everything is being done for the delegation to come to Bulgaria by the 10th, at the latest by the 15th of September, to carry out an on-site inspection and to put questions to the relevant Bulgarian experts.

