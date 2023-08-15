Bulgaria: A 75-year-old Woman was Arrested while Collecting Money from a Phone Scam
A 75-year-old woman from Varna is in custody after she was detained while collecting money from a telephone scam. This happened as part of an operation by the National Police and police officers from Varna.
The one who was lied to is also from Varna, 74 years old. She gave the scammers 5,000 leva and gold jewelry after becoming a victim of the "assistance of the police in arresting telephone scammers" scheme.
There is information about the detained elderly woman that since April 4 until now she has participated in several telephone frauds in the territory of Varna for about 100,000 leva. Work on the case continues under the direction of the prosecutor's office.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Reactions after the Murder of Alexei Petrov
- » The Bulgarians who were Detained for Espionage in Favor of Russia posed as Journalists in the UK
- » Bulgaria: Mass Brawl in Kazanlak, Police were Attacked with Stones
- » Bulgaria: Police Chief in Razgrad has been Detained and is Under Investigation for Corruption
- » Bulgaria: Human Remains were found in a Shaft in Downtown Sofia
- » Bulgaria: A 36-year-old Man is going to Court for Threatening to Kill a Woman