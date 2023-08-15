Bulgaria: A 75-year-old Woman was Arrested while Collecting Money from a Phone Scam

A 75-year-old woman from Varna is in custody after she was detained while collecting money from a telephone scam. This happened as part of an operation by the National Police and police officers from Varna.

The one who was lied to is also from Varna, 74 years old. She gave the scammers 5,000 leva and gold jewelry after becoming a victim of the "assistance of the police in arresting telephone scammers" scheme.

There is information about the detained elderly woman that since April 4 until now she has participated in several telephone frauds in the territory of Varna for about 100,000 leva. Work on the case continues under the direction of the prosecutor's office.

