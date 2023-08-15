Defense Minister: Few are the Cases in which Bulgarian Enterprises work with Licenses from Russia

On the occasion of Russia's intention to revoke the licenses of Bulgarian enterprises that repair Russian defense equipment, the Minister of Defense Todor Tagarev announced that it is only a matter of individual cases:

"There are isolated cases in which our enterprises work under such licenses. They are isolated, I emphasize that.

Russia has much bigger claims, they are not recognized by the Bulgarian state and will not be recognized by the Bulgarian state.

In these isolated cases, our companies look for alternative sources of know-how and relevant technologies".

Minister Todor Tagarev assured that security risks in the Black Sea are subject to constant analysis and various options for action are being discussed.

The reason for his comment was the case in which, at the end of last week, a Russian warship fired a warning shot at a cargo vessel near the Bulgarian economic zone in the sea:

"The version has already been confirmed by the captain himself, that there were warning shots and boarding of the ship. We still do not know if there were any protests according to the current rules for the use of maritime space.

There should first be a protest from the owner of the ship, the country under whose flag that ship sails. So far we have no such information.

This case is outside our waters at all - territorial or otherwise. After this fiasco, it doesn't really matter anymore, the ship, I think, yesterday afternoon passed through our waters and has already reached its destination," commented the minister.

