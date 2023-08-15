Day 538 of the Invasion of Ukraine: With a Huge Military Parade, Poland looks to Russia and the Elections

Day 538 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Poland staged a military parade on a scale not seen in decades, two months before crucial parliamentary elections, but also at a time of growing strain on Eastern Europe's leading economy.

Over 2,000 troops from Poland and other NATO countries marched in the capital. The assembled crowd and television viewers saw over 200 units of military equipment and 92 aircraft.

The event, in honor of the army holiday, was an opportunity to show off the country's new weapons - from American M1 Abrams tanks and HIMARS rocket launchers to Patriot anti-aircraft systems.

Warsaw's rearmament — along with replacing Soviet and other equipment with Western ones — gained momentum after Russia invaded Ukraine a year and a half ago. The United States and South Korea proved to be major sellers. There were also South Korean K2 tanks at the parade, but also the Borsuk infantry fighting vehicles, developed for 5 years to replace the Soviet BMP-1 models.

The government promises to double the size of the army and spend about 4% of gross domestic product on defense this year. It is the country with the largest defense expenditure relative to gross domestic product; on this indicator, it is also ahead of the USA. For 2023 alone, weapons purchases amount to 140 million zlotys, or 31.4 billion euros, according to data from the Ministry of Defense in Warsaw.

Armed Forces Day coincides with the date on which Poland defeated the Bolsheviks in the Battle of Warsaw in 1920.

The ruling Law and Justice party is fighting for an unprecedented third term in modern Polish history, having been in power since the 2015 elections. However, the conservative formation failed to gain a convincing lead over its opponents, including the leading opposition coalition around the "Civic Platform" headed by former European Council President Donald Tusk. According to the Politico polling aggregator, PiS leads with 36%, PO - with 29%. For comparison, the difference between the two powers in 2019 was about 15 points.

In this environment, talking about Russia has become a cause of political tension because of a controversial "commission on Russian influence" in the parliament and an exchange of lines about whether the authorities are exaggerating the threat from the private military company Wagner, which moved after the rebellion of its founder from Russia to Belarus. Warsaw sends new reinforcements along the eastern border as a result; Tusk scathingly stated that PiS had "hired" Wagner to help it win.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the government, used the parade to contrast the work of the previous government (eight years ago), which did not prioritize the army, with the investments of recent years that have "restored" the Polish armed forces. Criticism comes from the opposition that the cabinet is using the army for its own benefit.

"Poland is arming itself. The military parade in Warsaw is a demonstration intended as a demonstration of power against Russia," wrote Deutsche Welle. "However, defense policy also plays an important role in the pre-election field." "Deutsche Welle" reports that since last Friday events called "military picnics" have been organized in Poland; soldiers meet locals and tourists to show them the latest weapons.

"Poland's influence in Europe is growing," CNN notes, recalling that the country has become one of the continent's leading military powers with multibillion-dollar military investments in the years since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. Experts also say to the media, that such a typical Soviet-era manifestation is something that countries like Russia and Belarus will understand; Warsaw responds to the show of force with another show of force.

Hands behind the back: How the Russian military inspected the merchant ship in the Black Sea

Russia's Defense Ministry released a short edited film of the assault and inspection of a merchant ship in the Black Sea on Sunday that initially failed to comply with an order to stop.

After that, a Ka-29 helicopter flies over it, military personnel board and check the documentation and premises of "Sukru Okan", sailing under the flag of Palau to the Ukrainian port of Izmail.

Russia says the inspection, which shows the crew on their knees with their hands behind their backs, complies with international rules. The recording shows that there was a language problem because the captain says he did not stop because he did not understand the commands given.

Kyiv has revealed which Russian missile is invisible to Ukrainian air defense

Ukraine's armed forces have said which Russian missile has never been intercepted by their air defense forces.

According to Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat, only the Patriot system is capable of destroying the Kh-22 missiles, but since the beginning of the war, it has not had such a chance. The hypersonic missile in question was used by the Russian invaders during their attacks of peaceful towns in Ukraine last night.

Kh-22 missiles are considered cruise missiles, but they are also supersonic and fly at about 4,000 kilometers per hour. They follow the target along a ballistic trajectory, which greatly complicates the possibility of their destruction. Only Patriot complexes could intercept it.

"None of the Kh-22 missiles have been destroyed so far," Yuri Ignat said.

The Air Force noted that such missiles also attacked the Donetsk region on August 15. Four Kh-22 missiles were launched from six Tu-22M3 aircraft. A total of 24 missiles were launched by the Russian invaders against Ukraine last night, and air defense systems destroyed 16 of them.

"Yes, I would like us to destroy more, to achieve the result that was the day before, when in the area of ​​responsibility of the Southern Operational Command there was a 100% result of missile interception. But 16 out of 24 is also quite a high result," Yuri Ignat summarized.

Moscow hit residential buildings, a hypermarket and a kindergarten yard in Lviv

"Red glow and columns of smoke. Russian missiles hit targets in Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Lutsk, Lviv and Smila in Cherkasy oblast," triumphed amid a night of Russian attacks on Tuesday morning, a pro-Kremlin military channel “Operation Z: Military Correspondents of Russkaya Vesna (Russian Spring)”. Russians have reason to be satisfied - in Lviv, among the objects hit are the yard of a kindergarten, a hypermarket and housing cooperatives.

The enemy launched a combined massive attack on Ukraine with missiles fired by Tu-95 from the Caspian direction, 7 cruise missiles were shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region by air defense, the Ukrainian agency UNIAN confirmed the attack.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council, Mykola Lukashuk, reported that as a result of the attack, a fire broke out in one of Dnipro's industrial enterprises. "There are two wounded - a 70-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman. The man is hospitalized in one of the city's hospitals. The woman will be treated on an outpatient basis," Lukashuk wrote.

The mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovy, said that a Russian rocket flew into the yard of the "Skazka" kindergarten. "The establishment was destroyed. Over a hundred houses were damaged, over 500 windows were broken. 4 people are being treated. There is no danger to their lives," Sadovy wrote on Facebook.

The head of the Cherkasy regional military administration, Igor Taburets, adds that in the morning the enemy launched rocket attacks on the Cherkasy Oblast. He notes that in Smila a rocket hit the territory of a private enterprise, there was also a hit on the territory of a medical institution, but there were no casualties. Taburets notes that the water supply and heat transmission network are damaged, part of the city is already without water.

Later on Tuesday morning, the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Army provided details of the attack by the Russian Army. As of 4 a.m., the Russian aggressor struck Ukraine with air- and sea-based missiles, the launch of at least 28 cruise missiles of different types was confirmed. In particular, four Kh-22 cruise missiles launched by Tu-22M3 aircraft took off from Soltsy and Shaykovka airports, as well as 20 Kh-101/X-555 cruise missiles, launched by 11 strategic aviation aircraft, which took off from air bases in Engels and Olenogorsk. Four Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from the frigate in the waters of the Black Sea in the Yalta region. The Ukrainian Air Defense has shot down a total of 16 missiles.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Ukrainian reserve colonel Roman Svitan announced that Ukraine could attack with missiles as legitimate military targets numerous production facilities on the territory of Russia, including near Moscow. Such legitimate targets, according to Kyiv, are optical-mechanical plants, which are usually enterprises with a military purpose, which puts them on the list of future Ukrainian targets, but such objects, as the colonel adds, are many.

Three people have died in Ukraine after massive Russian missile fire

At least three people have died after massive Russian rocket fire in several areas. The victims are in Lutsk, there are also many wounded.

For several hours, an air warning signal sounded in Kyiv and the region, as well as in Lviv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk regions. According to the Southern Military Command, at least eight Kalibr missiles were fired at Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the brigades in the Soledar region, near Bakhmut. He said he had "detailed and frank" conversations with their commanders. Offensive strategies, supply, military needs are commented on.

The United States is providing a new 0 million military aid package to Ukraine. In addition to anti-aircraft ammunition, artillery shells, it also includes demining equipment.

The US announced new military aid for 200 million dollars

In his evening video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the growth of drone production and the increase of supplies from partners are among the most important tasks for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president thanked the US for the new aid package worth 200 million dollars.

It will include anti-aircraft munitions, artillery shells and additional mine clearance equipment.

At the same time, it became clear that the German government has developed a plan for military support to Ukraine in the amount of 5 billion euros per year.

The aid will be provided until 2027. This was announced in Kyiv by Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

The government's decision must be approved by the Bundestag.

Russia stops the supply of parts to Bulgaria and other countries that gave weapons to Ukraine

Russia halts supplies of spare parts and will revoke repair licenses of "unfriendly countries" that supply arms to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Russian news agency "Interfax", referring to the head of the Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugaev.

"More specifically, licenses for the right to repair Russian/Soviet-made military equipment are revoked from enterprises. For example, a number of enterprises located in Bulgaria and the Czech Republic have had their licenses for the repair of Mi helicopters revoked," Shugaev said during the forum "Army-2023".

"Supplies of spare parts and components for aviation and other Russian/Soviet-made equipment located in unfriendly countries are also being stopped," says Shugaev.

After the ruble's collapse, the Russian central bank sharply raised the main interest rate

Russia's central bank sharply raised the key interest rate from 8.5% to 12% at an extraordinary meeting. The express measures were triggered by the precipitous drop in the exchange rate of the ruble, which yesterday crossed the "psychological limit" of 100 rubles per dollar.

The euro, on the other hand, rises above 111 rubles, which marks the lowest values for the Russian currency since March 23, 2022.

Immediately after the announcement of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the bank, the ruble began to rise in price sharply, and by the end of the session on the Moscow Stock Exchange, the rate of the dollar was 97.15 rubles. Today, in the first minute of foreign exchange trading, the dollar fell by more than 5 rubles, but at 07:01 a.m. the exchange rate recovered to a level close to that of Monday, noted RBC.

Until yesterday, the fall in the ruble, which has continued throughout the summer amid intensifying economic sanctions and the war in Ukraine, did not cause noticeable concern at the Russian central bank.

At the previous meeting on July 21, the Treasury raised the key interest rate by 100 basis points to 8.5% per annum. Before that, it was unchanged since September 19, when it was anchored at 7.5%. For six months, it has been falling from a record 20% it reached in late February after the outbreak of war - also at an emergency meeting of the Central Bank.

The Kremlin eventually intervened, with Russian presidential adviser Maxim Oreshkin saying in a column published by TASS on Monday that the authorities were still interested in a strong ruble.

"The main source of the weakening of the ruble and the acceleration of inflation is the soft monetary policy. The weak ruble complicates the structural restructuring of the economy and negatively affects the real income of the population. A strong ruble is in the interest of the Russian economy," said Oreshkin.

After this criticism, the Central Bank decided to hold a meeting on the interest rate ahead of schedule - according to the plan, it was expected in a month, on September 15.

With the very announcement of the meeting, the regulator gave a signal to the market participants, who began betting on a weakening of the ruble and an increase in the demand for currency, that this strategy will bring losses, believes Sergey Konigin, senior economist at investment bank Sinara, quoted by "Vedomosti ".

The ruble depreciated in the summer in the conditions of limited currency supply due to the growth of imports and the decline of export earnings; the data on the budget deficit, as well as the Central Bank's comments on the lack of risks for financial stability, had an additional negative impact, say Interfax-SEA experts.

According to data from the Ministry of Finance, in the first half of the year, Russia's budget had a deficit of almost 2.5 trillion. rubles - with a surplus of 2.8 trillion. rubles in the same period of the first year of the war. Oil and gas revenues fell 47% in the first half of the year, while costs rose 17.5%. At the same time, the devaluation of the ruble allowed the Ministry of Finance to reduce the deficit in the state budget, which seems like an important task in the current environment, said Vladislav Silaev, senior trader at Alpha Capital Management, quoted by the BBC.

Experts explain the collapse of the ruble with the imbalance between the demand for foreign currency and its supply.

"The insufficient inflow of currency to the domestic market is due to reduced export receipts," said Dmitry Babin, stock market expert at BKS Investment World. "At the same time, imports remain at relatively high levels seen until spring 2022."

Yesterday, the Central Bank announced that demand for imported goods is increasing, linking this to high interest rates on loans. Interest rates on loans are directly linked to the main interest rate, which has now been raised by the Russian Central Bank. In the current situation, it is necessary to cool down the demand for imported goods by putting pressure on crediting, Konigin said the other day.

Moldova emptied the Russian embassy in Chisinau

Twenty-two Russian diplomats flew out of the Moldovan capital Chisinau on Monday after Moldova last month ordered Moscow to withdraw most of its delegation, Reuters reported.

The staff at the Russian embassy has been reduced from 80 to 25, the same number of employees at the Moldovan embassy in Moscow.

Last month, Chisinau asked Moscow to reduce its diplomatic presence over fears of alleged Russian attempts to destabilize the tiny country, which borders Romania and Ukraine.

Moldovan media published a video of two buses being escorted out of the Russian embassy by police and heading towards the airport.

A source at Chisinau airport told Reuters that the plane carrying the embassy staff had departed for the Russian city of Sochi, from where it would continue to Moscow.

Twenty-three technical support staff and their families were also asked to leave with the diplomats.

According to Moldova's foreign ministry, no more than 10 Russian diplomats and 15 support staff can stay in Chisinau from Tuesday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday evening that employees of Russian institutions - the embassy, the trade mission and the Russian Center for Science and Culture - and their family members who were forced to leave Moldova have now returned to Moscow.

"This unfriendly step by official Chisinau will undoubtedly have consequences for Russian-Moldovan relations," the ministry said in a statement.

Chisinau has distanced itself from Moscow since pro-European President Maia Sandu came to power in 2020. In February, Sandu accused Moscow of plotting a coup against her government.

Storm in the sky: Turkish passenger plane flew over Ukraine for the first time since the beginning of the war

A passenger plane with Turkish registration has flown for the first time since the beginning of the war through the airspace of Ukraine, Norwegian television NRK reported. Flight tracking using the specialized portals shows that the plane passed through the no-fly zone in Ukraine. BBN Airlines, which owns the Airbus A320 with registration number TC-GMA, has only confirmed that the flight has changed its original route.

Several tourists traveling for their summer holiday in Turkey were unknowingly brought into the airspace of war-torn Ukraine. "We understand the concerns that the incident raises and we guarantee that we will take active actions to prevent similar cases," wrote a representative of BBN Airlines in an email quoted by NRK.

Lars Peder Haga called the incident unfortunate and said the no-fly zone was there for good reasons.

According to what is known at this time, on July 25 of this year, an Airbus A320-200 of BBN Airlines was traveling to Antalya via Ukraine. The aircraft, which can accommodate up to 180 passengers, was on a charter flight with a crew hired by Turkish Freebird Airlines. At 22:08 Norwegian time, the plane took off from Gardermoen in Norway. A looming storm along the originally planned route forced the crew to consider an alternative route. Weather records confirm the presence of a storm in this part of Europe during the flight. After about two hours in the air, sometime around midnight, the captain of the plane changed the route and this was confirmed by BBN Airlines, but without saying that the flight was made via Ukraine. Only traces remain in Flightradar24. The plane's transponders plotted its route.

Screenshots from the flight tracking portal showed the charter plane had made a turn from northeastern Hungary to the no-fly zone over Ukraine. After entering southwestern Ukraine, the unsuspecting charter tourists spent a long period of time in Ukrainian airspace before the plane crossed the Romanian border at Suceava County.

NRK has asked Freebird Airlines, which is the operator responsible for the flight, several questions, in particular how many passengers were on board the plane and whether the passengers and the Ukrainian authorities were notified of the change in route before entering Ukrainian skies. The Turkish company did not respond to the journalists on any of the questions. There are no answers from the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The Norwegian journalists draw attention to the fact that the flight was carried out at night, when mass missile attacks against Ukrainian targets have been carried out in recent months.

