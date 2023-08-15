Due to Weapon Deliveries for Ukraine: Russia will Stop Supplying Bulgaria with Spare Parts for Military Equipment

Russia will stop the supply of spare parts for Russian and Soviet military equipment to unfriendly countries and will revoke the licenses for the right to repair such equipment. This was reported to Interfax by the head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS) of Russia, Dmitry Shugaev, quoted by "News in France".

During the "Army-2023" forum, Shugaev said that such measures are being taken in response to the transfer of equipment to Ukraine.

"Specifically, the licenses of enterprises for the right to repair Russian and Soviet-made military equipment are revoked. For example, a number of enterprises located in Bulgaria and the Czech Republic have had their licenses for the repair of Mi helicopters revoked," said Shugaev.

"Supplies of spare parts and components for aviation and other Russian/Soviet-made equipment located in unfriendly countries are also suspended," Shugaev specified.

He added that the agency closely monitors the transfer of military production to third countries, and recalled that such supplies are possible only after the buyer provides an end-user certificate. In accordance with this document, the importer "undertakes obligations not to transfer the received products to third countries without the official consent of the Russian side," specified the head of the department.

In June, FSVTS said that Russian weapons were illegally re-exported to Ukraine and often ended up on the black market. Previously, the agency accused Slovakia of a gross violation of international obligations regarding the re-export of Russian-made weapons in connection with the transfer of MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine. Polish President Andrzej Duda also announced the transfer of these aircraft to Kyiv.

Here's what Bulgaria's defense minister had to say on the topic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg