World » RUSSIA | August 15, 2023, Tuesday // 09:19
Bulgaria: At least 27 People Died after an Explosion at a Gas Station in Russia

At least 27 people have died, including children, and more than 60 have been injured after an explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala - the capital of the Russian republic of Dagestan.

Ten of the victims are in serious condition. They are transported by helicopter to Moscow, which is about 1,600 km away. Two of the eight tanks at the gas station exploded. The reasons for the incident are not clear.

According to information from the Reuters agency, a fire broke out in a car repair shop, which is located opposite the gas station. And after the explosion there, flames covered an area of about 600 square meters. About 260 people - doctors, firefighters, civil defense officers - worked on the spot. After more than 3 hours, the fire was contained.

