At least 27 People Died after an Explosion at a Gas Station in Russia

At least 27 people have died, including children, and more than 60 have been injured after an explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala - the capital of the Russian republic of Dagestan.

In Makhachkala (Russia) , an explosion killed 27 people and injured more than 100.



It is reported that the cause of the explosion at the gas station was the detonation of saltpeter across the road. pic.twitter.com/kjrVOfqqJd — MAKS 23 ???????????? (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) August 15, 2023

Ten of the victims are in serious condition. They are transported by helicopter to Moscow, which is about 1,600 km away. Two of the eight tanks at the gas station exploded. The reasons for the incident are not clear.

According to information from the Reuters agency, a fire broke out in a car repair shop, which is located opposite the gas station. And after the explosion there, flames covered an area of about 600 square meters. About 260 people - doctors, firefighters, civil defense officers - worked on the spot. After more than 3 hours, the fire was contained.

A powerful explosion at a service building of a gas station close to an oil depot in the city of Makhachkala, Dagestan. pic.twitter.com/roRpJqYsf6 — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) August 14, 2023

