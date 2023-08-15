Trump has been Accused of Election Interference

Former US President Donald Trump has been accused of trying to overturn his loss in the 2020 election, the BBC reported.

He and a number of other individuals were indicted on charges that included racketeering in a 41-count indictment issued by a rand jury in Fulton County, Georgia.

The indictment marks the fourth time this year that Trump has been criminally charged.

He denies all the charges.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened an investigation in February 2021 into allegations of election interference against Donald Trump and his associates.

Despite Trump's defeat in Georgia in 2020, he and the other defendants refused to admit that he was a loser and fully knowingly and intentionally participated in a conspiracy to illegally change the election result in his favor, the indictment said act.

A grand jury convened in Georgia's capital, Atlanta, approved the indictment at the end of a day of hearings from key prosecution witnesses.

The investigation into this case has been ongoing since 2021.

Trump's campaign released a statement attacking the prosecutor in the case. It says the prosecutor serves the interests of the current president, Democrat Joe Biden.

"Willis strategically delayed his investigation in order to interfere as much as possible in the presidential race for the 2024 election and damage the election campaign of Trump, who is the dominant candidate in the polls," the text also says.

The investigation follows a January 2021 phone call from Trump in which he asked a top local representative to find about 12,000 ballots with his name on them that he was missing in order to be declared the winner of the Georgia election. The recording of the conversation was made public.

If Trump wins next year's election but is convicted in this case, he will not be able to announce a pardon or get prosecutors to drop the prosecution because it is a state-level case, not a federal one and the federal government has no power to act. A trial date has not yet been set.

Trump will be tried in March and May of next year on charges of buying the silence of a porn actress and of illegally removing confidential documents from the White House, after the end of his presidency. The cases will be in New York and Florida, respectively.

In the Georgia case, Trump and the other 18 defendants have until August 25 to appear in court to formally hear what they are accused of. The prosecutor in the case stated that she wants the trial to begin within 6 months.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg