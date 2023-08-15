COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 53 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 53, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,290 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 4.1 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 113 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which nine are in intensive care units. There are 16 new hospital admissions.

40 patients were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,270,106 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,523 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 5 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,613,438 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,443 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,310,072 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal