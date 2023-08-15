Weather in Bulgaria: Rain in the West and at Night in the East

Today there will be variable, temporarily significant cloudiness, with precipitation mainly in the western half of the country. A weak, moderate northeasterly wind will continue to blow in the east. Maximum temperatures will be between 27°C and 32°C, in Sofia - around 26°C.

Cloudiness along the Black Sea will be changeable, with almost no precipitation. A moderate northeasterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 27°C and 30°C. The temperature of the sea water is 23°-24°C. The excitement of the sea will increase and it will be 3-4 points.

And in the mountains there will be temporary increases in cloudiness and short-lived precipitation. A moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast, the higher parts - from the south. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 22°C, at 2000 meters - around 15°C.

During the night, the rain will move to the east, and on Wednesday there will be more significant increases in cloudiness and local light precipitation in Northern and Eastern Bulgaria. In the western half of the country, the wind will remain weak, in the eastern half - moderate, temporarily strong from the northeast.

In the following days until the end of the week it will be mostly sunny, after noon with the development of cumulus clouds. The wind will weaken, it will stay from the northeast. Temperatures will rise slightly and the maximum in most of the country will be between 30°C and 35°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology