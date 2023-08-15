Bulgaria: Mass Brawl in Kazanlak, Police were Attacked with Stones
Mass brawl in the "Karmen" district in Kazanlak. The situation is currently under control. The incident occurred last night between 2 groups in 2 neighboring establishments and turned into a mass fight.
A police team arrived at the scene and was attacked with stones and the intervention of the gendarmerie was required. An ambulance also arrived, which could not enter the neighborhood, so it is not clear if there were any casualties. And at the moment there is an increased presence of the gendarmerie in the area. Police teams are there conducting interrogations.
The latest information is that several people were injured with over 100 people participating in the brawl. Two of the injured were hospitalized, but their lives are not in danger, Nova TV reported. The participants in the fight used shovels, axes and picks. The police continue to search for those who caused the conflict, while also interviewing witnesses.
