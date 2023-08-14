COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 5 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

There are five persons newly diagnosed with coronavirus infection in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours. All new cases were detected by rapid antigen tests. Of these, 60% are of persons who have not been vaccinated.

The tests performed in the country during the past 24 hours are 152. Of them, 2 are PCR, and 150 are antigenic. This is indicated by the data in the National Information System. The distribution by regions according to the persons' current address is as follows: Lovech – 1; Silistra – 1; Sofia city – 3.

A total of 1,310,019 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria at the moment. 1,510 of them are active. 1,270,066 are the total cured persons. Four of them were registered in the last 24 hours.

There are 112 patients with proven COVID-19 admitted to hospital care facilities. Eight of them are in intensive care units or clinics.

The doses of the vaccines against the coronavirus infection administered in the country so far are a total of 4,613,433.

The national information system shows that there are a total of 26,534 medical workers diagnosed with the coronavirus in the country. No new cases were registered during the past 24 hours.

38,443 are the deceased persons in whom COVID-19 was confirmed. No new deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours.

