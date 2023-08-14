The Government in Latvia has Resigned

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Monday that he and his government would resign, Reuters reported.

"This Thursday I will resign myself and this cabinet to the president," Karins told a news conference in Riga.

On Friday, Karins expressed hope that he would be able to make changes in the government through political consultations, after some of his current coalition partners - National Alliance (NA), United List (AS), rejected his proposal to rotate ministers and sign a new coalition agreement, local news agency BNN reported.

Karins is pushing for changes since the presidential election in May, when the country's foreign minister, Edgars Rinkevics, was elected by parliament as head of state, but only in the third round.

Karins' center-right New Unity (JV) party plans to choose a new candidate for prime minister on Wednesday.

Ultimately, it is up to President Edgars Rinkevics to give a mandate to a potential new prime minister to try to form a government. Any new coalition will also face a vote in parliament before it can take office.

The next parliamentary elections in Latvia are scheduled for 2026.

