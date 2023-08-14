Sea Mine Exploded near a Romanian Beach 25 kilometers from Bulgaria

A mine exploded in the Black Sea this morning. There were no casualties and no material damage, reported Agerpres, quoted by BTA. According to information in local media, a second sea mine was detected in the water.

The explosion occurred in the area of the quay in the Romanian Black Sea resort of Costinești between Mangalia and Constanța - about 25-30 km from the Bulgarian border.

"It is believed that a Russian sea mine exploded", said the spokesman of the Romanian Navy, Colonel Corneliu Pavel, as quoted by Digi24 TV, DPA reported.

A team of divers specializing in the destruction of explosive devices is at the scene of the accident, "Romania Journal" reported.

“The wind blows hard from the sea to the shore, and the sea is rough. Intervention will be difficult. This is a high-risk operation. These sea mines are a danger not only to shipping, but also to shore-based activities,” the Navy chief said.

According to him, since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, divers have neutralized 5 sea mines in Romania's area of responsibility.

"There was a loud explosion. I was on a terrace, I saw a lot of black smoke. We were told something had exploded. The police and the fire department are here. Some tourists are still in the water," a tourist who witnessed the event told Digi24, quoted by BGNES.

