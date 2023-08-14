Bulgaria: A Monument was Erected in memory of the Police Officers who were Killed by a Bus full of Migrants

In Burgas, a monument was erected in memory of the police officers who were hit and killed by a bus full of migrants. The memorial plaque will be officially opened on August 25, when one year of the tragedy will be marked, it became clear from the words of the director of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the city, Senior Commissioner Emil Pavlov.

The monument is placed at the place where law enforcement officers lost their lives in the line of duty.

The two policemen Atanas Gradev and Yordan Iliev died when they tried to stop a bus with 48 migrants with a police car at the Burgas "Trapezitsa" intersection. The police car was hit by the bus. The two men died on the spot in the incident.

