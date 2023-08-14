The Minister of Transport: We will Fine "Wizz Air" for Canceling Flights to Bulgaria

The low-cost airline "Wizz Air" has canceled its flights to Bulgaria, not to other countries, because there is a lack of control. This was explained by the Minister of Transport, Georgi Gvozdeikov, to "Nova TV". He specified that from now on, fines will be imposed on the carrier in such cases, and called on the victims to seek help directly from the ministry.

Last week, the General Directorate of the Civil Aviation Administration (CAA) requested specific measures against the delays and cancellations of flights, which have become significantly more frequent in recent months, from "Wizz Air". The director of CAA, Anelia Marinova, announced that since the beginning of 2023, more than 500 complaints have been received from "Wizz Air" passengers, and more than 200 of them have not been processed by the airline. Last month alone, 38 canceled flights were registered at international airports in Bulgaria, and another 69 were delayed by more than 2 hours.

"Bulgaria did not impose sanctions for such violations because it was convenient for some people. The lack of control leads to this. Apparently, there are people without the will to allow someone to pick up the phone and say that this case should not be considered. Things are changing and fines are starting to be imposed on the carrier. Not a single signal will be missed," Gvozdeikov threatened.

"Wizz Air" responded to the allegations with a statement to the media stating that they had increased the number of aircraft and added additional spare aircraft. They have also made changes to the working hours of the crews compared to the legal norms and more time has been added between flights to increase the flexibility of the schedule. According to "Wizz Air", canceled flights were often caused by circumstances and factors beyond their control such as industry strikes, air traffic control restrictions, weather conditions and supply chain challenges.

Gvozdeikov once again stated that the first air ambulance helicopter is expected in December. According to him, the machine should arrive on December 15, and be put into operation in January next year.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg