Six Bulgarian Students are at the Epicenter of the Fires in Hawaii

Six Bulgarian students are in the epicenter of the disaster in Hawaii - the city of Lahaina, Nova TV reported. Their parents didn't know if their children were okay for days. According to them, they did not receive any assistance from the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For three days, Milen Kanchev has had no contact with his son Hristo, who is on a student "work and travel" program in Lahaina.

"I turned to the Foreign Ministry. The answer was to wait 48 hours and turn to the regional administration and have him declared missing," said Milen Kanchev.

Milen shows how on August 10, at 16:37 p.m., he called the phone of the situation center at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The conversation lasted exactly 36 seconds. The father still does not understand why he should call the police in Varna.

"I'm going to say that my son disappeared in Hawaii and I have no connection, it's on the other side of the world, and my district here is going to go look for him? Strange," Milen wonders about the logic of Bulgarian authorities.

His son Hristo works in a large hotel with five other Bulgarians.

"The first message was that there was a big fire in the city. They don't have internet and they don't have electricity," said the father.

This happens to be the last message as well. The fire reaches a few hundred meters from the hotel. After that, Milen loses all contact with his son. While on the third day, he received the long-awaited answer.

"He sent me a message: I'm fine, everything's fine, don't worry. We don't have electricity, we don't have water, we don't have internet," says Milen.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not specify what the actions of the Situation Center were and how exactly they helped the students' relatives.

"Situation center! On their website in big red letters it says - exactly about disasters. The Americans declare it one of the biggest disasters in their history! And ours do not consider it a disaster," commented Millen.

The families still do not have information about whether the students will be evacuated and whether there is a way to return to Bulgaria.

