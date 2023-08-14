The Military Regime in Niger is ready to resolve the Crisis through Diplomatic Channels

The military regime in Niger has expressed readiness to resolve the crisis in the country through diplomatic channels. This is clear from a statement by the Nigerien religious mission. The leader of the regime, General Abdulrahman Chiani, said that "his door is open to explore the possibility of solving the crisis diplomatically and peacefully", BTA reported.

The Nigerien delegation headed by Sheikh Ba La Lau arrived in Niamey on Saturday. Chiani justified the coup by citing a "deteriorating security situation" that was being undermined by the violence of jihadist groups. Demonstrations in support of the military regularly gathered in the capital, Niamey.

Niger's president, Mohamed Bazoum, was ousted on July 26. He was visited at his residence by his doctor after his Western and African allies expressed concern about his condition.

The ousted president will be on trial for treason

The military that seized power in Niger intends to charge President Mohamed Bazoum with treason. He was overthrown in a military coup at the end of July.

Colonel Amadou Abdramane said on national television that evidence had been gathered that would be used to "prosecute the ousted president and his local and foreign accomplices before the competent national and international authorities for treason and undermining Niger's internal and external security," AFP reported.

After the coup, Bazoum was detained in his apartment together with his wife and son. The military said they had not seized the residence and that the head of state could communicate freely with the outside world. According to them, Mr. Bazoum was seen regularly by his doctor. According to Abdramane, no health problems were discovered.

The colonel also criticized the sanctions of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). According to him, people suffered a lot because they were deprived of medicine, food and electricity.

The military coup in Niger took place on the night of July 27. ECOWAS prepares for military intervention. The rebels threatened to kill Mohamed Bazoum if they invaded.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg