Weather in Bulgaria: The New Week starts with Sunshine, Rain is expected Tomorrow

Today will be mostly sunny. It will blow to moderate, in the southeastern regions - temporarily strong wind from the east-northeast. The maximum temperatures will be between 28°C and 33°C, in Sofia - around 28°C. On the night of Tuesday, the cloudiness over Eastern Bulgaria will increase and it will rain in some places.

It will be sunny over the Black Sea. A moderate wind will blow, in the southern regions - a temporarily strong north-easterly wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 25°C and 29°C. The temperature of the sea water is 23°-25°C. The excitement of the sea will increase and it will be 3-4 points.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. A moderate easterly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 23°C, at 2000 meters - around 14°C.

On Tuesday and Wednesday there will be more significant temporary increases in cloudiness and rain in some places. The northeasterly wind will continue to blow, weak in the western half, mostly moderate in the eastern during the day. Temperatures will remain unchanged.

In the following days, it will be mostly sunny, in the afternoon over the mountainous regions with slight cumulus clouds.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology