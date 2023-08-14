The Ship that Russia Fired At in the Black Sea is off the Coast of Bulgaria

The cargo ship, searched in the Black Sea by the Russian Navy after a warning shot, is off the coast of Bulgaria, according to data from several specialized maritime traffic monitoring sites.

It is currently not far from Cape Kaliakra.

It is the first time Russia has fired at a merchant ship outside Ukraine's waters since it withdrew from a grain deal to ensure safe exports of Ukrainian grain.

In its defense, Moscow stated that the Palau-flagged vessel "Sukru Okan" did not respond to a request to stop for inspection and that is why warning shots were fired.

According to Russia, the ship is sailing to the Ukrainian port of Izmail, but data from the owning company and maritime tracking sites show that it is off the coast of Bulgaria and sailing to the Romanian port of Sulina.

