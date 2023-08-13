Russia fired a Warning Shot at a Merchant Ship in the Black Sea near Bulgaria

A Russian patrol vessel opened warning fire at a merchant ship in the Black Sea that was sailing towards the Ukrainian Danube port of Izmail, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow said.

The incident occurred around 6:40 a.m. this morning Moscow time with the participation of "Vasily Bykov", which was performing "shipping control". The crew of "Sukru Okan" did not comply with the request to stop for inspection of the cargo for prohibited goods and it was necessary to fire with an automatic weapon. After the Palau-flagged naval vessel was stopped, a Russian group transferred onboard with a Ka-29 helicopter and after inspection, it continued its route, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated.

It seems that the name of the ship was confused in the message - in the area near Bulgaria, which is referred to, is the SUKRU OKAN, a relatively small ship built in 1989 under the flag of the state of Palau and, according to the latest public data, owned by Turkish company. The same name is indicated by "Reuters" with the addition that the ship is currently moving north along the Bulgarian coast.

Real-time vessel tracking systems show its destination as Sulina in Romania.

Its name was changed twice - from "HACI ABDULLAH TOMBA" to "SAHIN KAYA" in 2014 and now to "SUKRU OKAN".

Sulina is a port almost at the entrance to the Sulina Branch, and is not at all on the route to Izmail, unless a great detour is made through Tulcea.

What is meant by "prohibited goods" the Russian side has not yet announced publicly after it froze its participation in the grain deal and on July 19 the Ministry of Defense announced that it would consider all ships entering Ukrainian ports as a military target, as it would regard them as carrying military cargo.

On July 21, Russian training on seizing merchant ships also began. By the end of July, Russian counterintelligence had reported two cases of ships suspected of having traces of explosives.

"The ships of the Black Sea Fleet continue patrolling in their assigned areas," concludes today's message from the Russian military.

Bulgaria's Chief of Defense: We have information about everything that happens in the Black Sea

"We have information about everything that happens in the Black Sea - by air and by water", the head of defense, Admiral Emil Eftimov, told journalists in Varna today. According to him, the situation in the water area is monitored and analyzed continuously, BTA reported.

"There were glorious moments in the past of the Bulgarian Navy, but then we always acted alone," Eftimov pointed out. He emphasized that this is not the case at present, as Bulgaria is part of a powerful defense alliance and has information. Eftimov called on the Bulgarians to be calm, assuring that "everything is under control". He added that "we are acting very carefully and the aspiration is to show rationality so as not to give reasons for provocations".

Eftimov recalled that the first of the new modular ships of the Navy has already been launched, its equipment is now pending, and crew training programs are being made. "We are systematically developing the Navy, but the situation is changing and a decision must be made at the state level to prioritize certain things," said the admiral, who is the highest-ranking officer in the armed forces.

Meanwhile, also in Varna, Defense Minister Todor Tagarev said that the defense of the Black Sea is a strategic priority for NATO, and the importance and responsibilities of the Bulgarian Navy are growing day by day. "In the last decade, the Black Sea has become an area of serious energy projects, growing political and military tension," said the minister, quoted by BTA.

