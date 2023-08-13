The Minister of Transport changed the Management of “Bulgarian Railways” due to Poor Results

Bulgaria's Minister of Transport, Georgi Gvozdeikov, dismissed the board of directors of "BDZ Holding" (Bulgarian Railways). Atanas Atanasov, Vladimir Dunchev, Valya Petrova were released.

They are expected to be paid benefits for missed notice periods, according to their company management contracts.

The new appointments are Georgi Drumev, Dimitar Mihailov and Yulia Varadinova-Milkova.

At a meeting of the new board, Julia Varadinova-Milkova was already elected as the chairman, and Georgi Drumev was appointed as the executive director.

He is a specialist in the field of railways with many years of experience in the system and already held the position in 2021, during the time of Minister Georgi Todorov. Until now, Drumev was the head of BDZ "Tovarni prevozi". In his place goes Hristian Krastev, who was the head of the company last year.

Gvozdeikov's decision comes after another scandal with "Bulgarian Railways".

BNR reported that 16 people spent the night at Stara Zagora railway station. The incident happened after a train did not wait for them and left them without transportation. One of the passengers, Nikolay Todorov, told about the incident on the air of "Radio Stara Zagora".

"At 10:20 p.m. we left on the Ruse - Burgas train, which has a transfer in Stara Zagora. We arrived at the Stara Zagora station half an hour late at 3:41 p.m. The train to Burgas left minutes earlier without us." shared Todorov.

He said that all the passengers had bought tickets online and were not to blame for missing the connection to Burgas. In this way, people, including women, children and foreign citizens, remained at the Stara Zagora station until the morning.

"The attitude of the employees at the station, as well as the phone services of BDZ, was very bad towards us. They provided us with 2 rooms with 3 beds each, which were subject to criticism, and that's how we spent the night," he also said.

Later, Nikolay Georgiev announced that the passengers had already boarded the fast train to Varna. They have another transfer in Karnobat.

