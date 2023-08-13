Day 534 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv reported Partial Progress in Fighting with Russia in the South

Day 534 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Kyiv reported partial progress in fighting with Russia in southern Ukraine

A new attack on the Crimean bridge

According to Ukrainian media, yesterday's drone attack in Crimea was aimed at a Russian military base

Ukrainians without a Russian passport - no right to insulin

Germany delivered two more Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine

German MP accused Scholz's office of working in Putin's favor by constantly delaying arms shipments to Ukraine



Kyiv reported partial progress in fighting with Russia in southern Ukraine

Ukrainian forces have made progress in the south and partial success near the key village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, announced the General Staff of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Germany and its Chancellor Olaf Scholz for two additional “Patriot” air defense missile systems his country received.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the forces in the south, wrote on “Telegram” that there were liberated territories, but without specifying where. The General Staff reported dead and wounded civilians, including children, after a day in which the Russians fired six rockets and carried out dozens of airstrikes and salvo missile attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian troop positions. The information also states that 33 combat engagements have taken place and notes that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the directions of Melitopol and Berdiansk.

In his evening video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that the US “Patriot” systems are particularly valuable to Ukraine because, according to Kyiv, they have already intercepted Russian hypersonic missiles several times.

Any strengthening of Ukraine's air defense means saving the lives of thousands of people, Zelensky stressed, and thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the additional installations. He also added that support for demining is particularly important at the moment. According to him, 174 thousand square kilometers of the territory of Ukraine are potentially dangerous from unexploded mines and ammunition.

A new attack on the Crimean bridge

The Crimean bridge has been attacked again, yesterday, reports Reuters. Two missiles were shot down by Russian air defenses.

The facility was not damaged, says the governor of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that the missile attack was carried out with the S-200 complex.

Footage posted on Russian social media showed the 19km-long bridge appearing to be engulfed in smoke. Interfax news agency reported that traffic on the bridge was stopped.

In his publication on "Telegram", an adviser to Aksyonov said that a smoke screen was placed around the bridge and the movement of cars will be restored in the near future, TASS reported.

The bridge was last attacked in July.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the time that the illegally built bridge across the Kerch Strait connecting Russia to Crimea must be neutralized.

In response, Russia's foreign ministry today condemned what it called Ukraine's "terrorist attack" on the Crimean bridge, saying it had put the lives of innocent civilians at risk and threatening to retaliate.

"There can be no justification for such barbaric actions and they will not go unanswered," said ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova in her post on the Telegram app.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had repelled a Ukrainian missile attack on the 19-kilometer-long bridge. The agency added that Russian forces also shot down several Ukrainian drones that had been targeting the peninsula.

According to Ukrainian media, yesterday's drone attack in Crimea was aimed at a Russian military base

According to media reports, yesterday's Ukrainian drone attack in Russian-occupied Crimea was aimed at a logistics base of Russian troops in the western part of the Black Sea peninsula, DPA reported.

17 drones were used in the attack, which was carried out on the night of Friday to Saturday against a base near Yevpatoria, the Ukrainian newspaper "Ukrainska Pravda" reports, citing sources from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). According to preliminary information, "dozens of occupiers" were killed or wounded. Equipment was also destroyed, the newspaper said. However, the exact extent of the damage is still under investigation.

The DPA agency notes that it has not been able to confirm the reliability of the information from independent sources.

Russian air defenses were reported to have been activated over parts of Crimea on Friday evening. According to data from the Ministry of Defense in Moscow, Russian forces have repelled 20 Ukrainian drones. The "prevented terrorist attack" caused neither casualties nor damage, the ministry announced yesterday morning, as quoted by the Russian state news agency TASS.

This information has also not been independently verified.

In another announcement, the Russian Defense Ministry said it shot down a Ukrainian drone today in the Belgorod region, near the border with northeastern Ukraine. TASS reported that the drone was shot down at 04:00 a.m. local time, stating that there was no damage or casualties.

Ukrainians without a Russian passport - no right to insulin

The Russian-appointed mayor of the village of Lazurne in the occupied part of Kherson region announced that residents who did not obtain Russian passports would not receive insulin.

In a video address to the local residents, Alexander Dudka noted that the residents of the village, who remained citizens of Ukraine, will not receive medicines purchased at the expense of the Russian budget.

Dudka's words on Telegram are reported by the edition "Sirena".

"First of all, this applies to insulin (...). The same will apply to the issuance of humanitarian aid," says Dudka.

The head of the village administration also criticized the parents whose children stopped going to school after the takeover of Lazurne by Russia, and threatened them with administrative and criminal liability.

Dudka called those who disagree with Russia's annexation of the region "awaiters" and urged them to "pack up and get ready to leave."

"Sever Real" draws attention to the fact that Dudka has not made such threats for the first time. For example, in June he said that without Russian passports, people would not be able to find a job, as well as receive humanitarian aid and pensions.

Germany delivered two more Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Germany and its Chancellor Olaf Scholz for two additional Patriot air defense missile systems that his country received, DPA reported.

"This is very important," Zelensky said in his video address last night.

"Thank you, Germany. Thank you, Olaf!".

News of the delivery of the Patriot systems was announced a few days ago, and Zelensky thanked Scholz immediately afterward.

The American Patriot systems are particularly valuable to Ukraine because, according to Kyiv, they have already intercepted Russian hypersonic missiles several times. Any strengthening of Ukraine's air defense means saving the lives of thousands of people, Zelensky stressed.

The new German deliveries include 10 more Bandvagn 206 multi-purpose tracked machines, six heavy-duty trucks with semi-trailers, and about 6,000 smoke rounds for 155-millimeter artillery guns.

Germany also provided machine guns, goggles, binoculars and mine clearance equipment.

In addition to air defense assistance, support for demining is particularly important right now, Zelensky said. Because of mines and unexploded ordnance, about 174,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory are currently dangerous for people.

German MP accused Scholz's office of working in Putin's favor by constantly delaying arms shipments to Ukraine

Roderich Kiesewetter, a lawmaker from the opposition Christian Democratic Union, accused German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's office of working in Putin's favor by constantly delaying arms deliveries to Ukraine. He stated this in an interview with a German television channel.

"This is an extreme war of attrition caused by wavering support. Perhaps, even especially, on the part of Germany," the politician said.

He noted that Ukrainian soldiers were fighting in an environment where the German parliament would never have sent the German military - without air superiority, amid extreme ammunition shortages, a difficult supply of spare parts and problems with personnel rotation.

Kiesewetter recalled that his country handed over only 16 Leopard tanks to Ukraine. At the same time, Germany has refused to participate in the "fighter coalition", although it could provide about 30-40 of its soon-to-be-decommissioned Eurofighter aircraft. And now, due to a lack of political will, Germany is still delaying the transfer of Taurus cruise missiles.

"Germany had to start mass production of ammunition in the winter. The British proposed an eightfold increase in ammunition production. The Germans did nothing. This allowed the Russians to dig deep. (...) If Ukraine had received Western fighters at the very beginning, (Russian) defense could have been destroyed a long time ago," the politician believes.

He added that in addition to the slogan "we will support Ukraine as long as necessary", it should have been stated that "we must help as quickly and as much as possible".

Novinite is still the only Bulgarian media that publishes a summary of events and highlights related to the conflict, every single day. Our coverage began on day one - 24.02.2022 and will not stop until the war has concluded. Despite the pressure, our independent media will continue to provide its readers with accurate and up-to-date information. Thank you for your support! #stayinformed

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg