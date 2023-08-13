Bulgaria’s Defense Minister: The Defense of the Black Sea is a Strategic Priority for NATO

"The defense of the Black Sea is a strategic priority for NATO, and the importance and responsibilities of the Bulgarian Navy are growing every day", Defense Minister Todor Tagarev said today in his address to the cadets of the 2023 "Vasil Levski" class of the Higher Naval School (VVMU) in Varna. At an official ceremony, they received their first officer epaulettes.

"In the last decade, the Black Sea has become an area of serious energy projects, growing political and military tension", Tagarev pointed out. He recalled that as a result, in the last year and a half, the basin witnessed the first large-scale war in Europe in 78 years, as well as increasingly frequent provocations towards NATO member countries. "Due to the changed situation, the alliance in its strategic concept defined the protection of the Black Sea as a priority, because it is extremely important both for security and for the economy, transport and ecology of all member countries of the region", added Tagarev. In his words, all this increases the role of the Navy and requires both serious investments for their accelerated modernization and their close integration with the armed forces of other NATO member countries.

The minister addressed the young officers, pointing out that they will be the commanders who will have the honor and responsibility to directly implement the allied strategy and the Bulgarian commitments to strengthen the Black Sea security, to build the defense capabilities of Bulgaria's military fleet. He expressed confidence that they will cope with these tasks as they are graduates of an elite school. "And today, as in the past, Bulgaria is proud of its naval officers", said Tagarev and added that the Naval Military Academy, which prepares the young hopes of the navy and confirms the international authority of Bulgarian maritime education, has an indisputable contribution to this.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg