Nearly 90 Dead due to the Fires in Hawaii

The death toll from wildfires is rising in the Hawaiian Islands, where efforts to contain the blaze continue.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green warned:

"We expect the number of victims to continue to rise - so far the flames have claimed the lives of 89 people".

Thus, the fire on the island of Maui became the deadliest forest fire in the United States in the last century, AP notes.

Hundreds of people are still missing. There are also dogs on the ground searching for survivors under the rubble in the fire-ravaged island town of Lahaina.

More than 2,000 buildings were also reported damaged or destroyed by the flames.

The BBC reports that the main road to Lahaina has been closed again, with traffic briefly re-opening yesterday. Its repeated blocking caused discontent among local people who are trying to deliver supplies to the affected area. A huge queue of waiting cars has also formed along the section.

A large-scale organization is also underway on the island to provide food, water and shelter to the survivors. The number of people housed in temporary shelters as they have become homeless is also increasing.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg