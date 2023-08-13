China has reported cases of the Bubonic Plague

China reports two cases of the bubonic plague recorded on August 7. The infected are a father and daughter, probably infected by another family member - the mother, Reuters reported.

Everyone who came into contact with them has been quarantined. They showed no symptoms of the disease, local authorities reported. The infected are from the Inner Mongolia region, bTV clarifies.

The bubonic plague is characterized by fever, headache, weakness, difficulty breathing and coughing. The incubation period for plague varies between 1 and 7 days. Transmission occurs through infected splashes in close contact at a distance of less than two meters.

According to the World Health Organization, bubonic plague is the most common form of plague. Avoiding populated areas where cases have been reported is recommended.

Bubonic plague is caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis. It is a disease that can be transmitted to humans through bites from infected rodent fleas or interaction with infected animals, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although deadly, plague can be effectively treated with modern antibiotics if caught early enough.

Plague has been nearly eradicated in China, but cases of the disease are occasionally reported, particularly among hunters who become infected by insects carrying the bacteria. The last known wave of the infection was in 2009.

