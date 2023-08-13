Bulgaria: Human Remains were found in a Shaft in Downtown Sofia

Crime | August 13, 2023, Sunday // 10:52
Human remains were found in a shaft in the center of Sofia, on "Georgi S. Rakovski" street, Nova TV reported. The police inspected the location.

According to Nova TV, the shaft is in a hair salon located in a residential building. All possible versions are being investigated. One of them is that they are of a young man, declared wanted by the police.

For now, the Ministry of Internal Affairs officially states that investigative actions are being carried out, without details of what the case is about.

Residents of the building where the shaft was located told Nova TV that there had been problems with the sewage system for some time. "We even started repairs. It leaked from the ceiling".

