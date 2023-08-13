Bulgaria: Human Remains were found in a Shaft in Downtown Sofia
Human remains were found in a shaft in the center of Sofia, on "Georgi S. Rakovski" street, Nova TV reported. The police inspected the location.
According to Nova TV, the shaft is in a hair salon located in a residential building. All possible versions are being investigated. One of them is that they are of a young man, declared wanted by the police.
For now, the Ministry of Internal Affairs officially states that investigative actions are being carried out, without details of what the case is about.
Residents of the building where the shaft was located told Nova TV that there had been problems with the sewage system for some time. "We even started repairs. It leaked from the ceiling".
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: A 36-year-old Man is going to Court for Threatening to Kill a Woman
- » Bulgaria: 40% Increase in Domestic Violence pre-trial proceedings compared to 2022
- » Bulgaria: 12 Migrants were Detained in a Village near Karlovo
- » From Today: Bulgarian Police will take away the Cars of Drunk and Drugged Drivers
- » Bulgaria: Murder in the Municipality of Vetrino - A 16-year-old was Arrested
- » Bulgaria: The Abuser from Stara Zagora will Remain in Custody