Food Prices this Week: Fruits are becoming more Expensive on the Markets in Bulgaria

The market price index (MPI), which reflects the changes of wholesale food prices in Bulgaria, has risen slightly for the third week in a row - by 0.997 percent to 2.143 points. The level of MPI at the beginning of the year was 2,316 points. It then reached its spring high of 2,480 points in the first third of March. The base level of the MPI - 1,000 points - is from 2005.

Fruits, with the exception of bananas, rose in price on the markets in Bulgaria during the week, according to the data of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets. For the first week, the Commission is tracking the price of watermelons, which rose in price by 3.5 percent at the end of the week and are traded at 0.88 leva per kilogram.

Apricots rose in price by 8.3 percent and are sold at 3 leva per kilogram, and peaches by 4.5 percent to 2.55 leva per kilogram. Lemons rose by 4.3 percent to 2.94 leva per kilogram, imported apples by 2 percent to 2.06 leva per kilogram. Bananas, however, became cheaper by 3.6 percent and are bought at 2.67 leva per kilogram. There are still no data on the prices of melons on the exchanges in Bulgaria in the bulletins of the Commission.

In the case of vegetables, prices are also moving in different directions this week - the biggest increase is for cabbage - by 11 percent to 1.01 leva per kilogram, and tomatoes (greenhouse) have become cheaper - by 5.3 percent to 2.30 leva per kilogram. Among the vegetables for the first week in the bulletin are red peppers, which rose in price by 4.1 percent and were sold at 2.54 leva per kilogram at the end of the week. Green peppers became cheaper by 3.9 percent to 1.97 leva per kilogram, and carrots by 3.4 percent to 1.44 leva per kilogram. Greenhouse cucumbers rose in price by 5.9 percent to 2.52 leva per kilogram.

Cow's cheese and "Vitosha" type cheese rose in price minimally - by 0.2 percent and by 0.6 percent to 11.15 leva and 17.17 leva per kilogram.

Yogurt (3 and over 3 percent fat content) remains unchanged at the end of the week and a bucket of 400g is bought for 1.13 leva, as well as fresh milk (3 percent fat content), which is sold for 2.13 leva per liter.

Chicken meat became cheaper by 2.4 percent and is available at 6.41 leva per kilogram.

Eggs (size M) are also being bought this week at 0.32 leva per piece wholesale.

Rice rose in price by 1.9 percent and was bought at 3.24 leva per kilogram, lentils - by 0.5 percent to 4.11 leva per kilogram, and ripe beans became cheaper by 1.7 percent to 4 leva per kilo.

Sugar this week is cheaper by 2.1 percent and is sold at 2.38 leva per kilogram. Type 500 flour remains unchanged and is traded at 1.31 leva per kilogram. Oil is cheaper - by 2.3 percent to 2.92 leva per liter in a plastic bottle, and cow's butter (125 gram package) - by 1.5 percent to 2.59 leva per unit.

