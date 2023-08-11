Bulgaria: A 36-year-old Man is going to Court for Threatening to Kill a Woman

A 36-year-old man has been brought to criminal responsibility for threatening to kill a woman, reports the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office.

On August 9 of this year around 10:30 p.m. in a restaurant in the Sofia district "Nadezhda" the accused N.D. threatened to kill P.P. The woman reported the incident to the police. In this case, pre-trial proceedings for a crime under Art. 144, par. 3 par. 1 of the Criminal Code, for which the penalty of "imprisonment" is provided.

The accused N. D. has been convicted in the past and considering the possibility of committing another crime, is detained for up to 72 hours by decree of a supervising prosecutor. A request to take a measure of remand "in custody" is about to be submitted to the court.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg