The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense signed a Contract for the Repair of 6 Engines for the MiG-29s

Politics » DEFENSE | August 11, 2023, Friday // 13:17
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense signed a Contract for the Repair of 6 Engines for the MiG-29s @Ministry of Defense

In order to ensure the airworthiness of the MiG-29 aircraft until achieving operational capabilities for combat duty with the new F-16 Block 70 combat platform, the Ministry of Defense assigned the execution of a public procurement with the subject "Main/overhaul repair of engines RD-33, Ser. 2 for the MiG-29 aircraft" of the Polish state company Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze Nr 2 S.A.

The contract was signed today, August 11, 2023, after a public procurement was held and the contracting authority's Decision Num. 63/29.06.2023 entered into force. The value of the contract is 9,552,000.00 euros, excluding VAT.

The subject of the repair and restoration activities will be 6 engines, and it is stipulated that the repair period for each engine will not exceed 9 months from the date of handover. The engines will be repaired at the contractor's repair facility in Poland.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Ministry of Defense

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: MiG-29, defense, engines, Polish
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria