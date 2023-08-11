The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense signed a Contract for the Repair of 6 Engines for the MiG-29s

In order to ensure the airworthiness of the MiG-29 aircraft until achieving operational capabilities for combat duty with the new F-16 Block 70 combat platform, the Ministry of Defense assigned the execution of a public procurement with the subject "Main/overhaul repair of engines RD-33, Ser. 2 for the MiG-29 aircraft" of the Polish state company Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze Nr 2 S.A.

The contract was signed today, August 11, 2023, after a public procurement was held and the contracting authority's Decision Num. 63/29.06.2023 entered into force. The value of the contract is 9,552,000.00 euros, excluding VAT.

The subject of the repair and restoration activities will be 6 engines, and it is stipulated that the repair period for each engine will not exceed 9 months from the date of handover. The engines will be repaired at the contractor's repair facility in Poland.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Ministry of Defense