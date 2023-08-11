83 Fires in Bulgaria were Extinguished in the last 24 hours

Firefighters extinguished 83 fires in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours, the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Protection of the Population announced on its website, as quoted by BTA. Fire crews have responded to 125 reports of accidents.

A man was injured in a fire in a village in Berkovitsa municipality. The incident was reported yesterday at 1:50 p.m. A fire was reported in a house in the village of Burziya. The victim is a 60-year-old man with about 10% burns on his nose, arm and legs. He was placed in the surgical department of the "Dr. Stamen Iliev" Multidisciplinary Hospital for Active Treatment in Montana. The cause of the accident was negligence.

22 of the fires for the last day caused material damage. Nine of them are in residential buildings. There were 61 fires without material damage. Firefighters performed 38 rescue operations, six of which involved accidents.

