Bulgaria: Over 20 People were Injured after Earthquake in Turkey

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake has injured 22 people in southeastern Turkey's Malatya Province. One building collapsed, serious material damage was caused to two other buildings. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ali Yerlikaya, on his Twitter account.

The earthquake was felt in the provinces of Adıyaman, Şanlıurfa, Elazığ, Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep, which were also affected by the devastating earthquake at the beginning of February.

