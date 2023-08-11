COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 36 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 36, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. 1,036 tests were performed, i.e. the share of positive results is 3.4 percent.

There is one deceased patient with confirmed coronavirus infection who was not vaccinated. Thus, the number of those who lost the battle with the pandemic in Bulgaria reached 38,443 people.

To date, 103 patients have been hospitalized with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which nine are in intensive care units. There are 12 new hospital admissions, of which 83% were not vaccinated.

18 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,270,054 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,471 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 11 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,613,414 since the start of the immunization campaign.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal